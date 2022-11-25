GRA vs CAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 66

The 66th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Gracia (GRA) squaring off against the Catalunya Tigers (CAT) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, November 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs CAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be curious to start on a positive note. Gracia has various in-form players like Kuldeep Lal and is the top contender for the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 season.

The Catalunya Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but Gracia is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GRA vs CAT Match Details

The 66th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 25 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRA vs CAT, Match 66

Date and Time: 25th November 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Hawks CC and Ripoll Warriors, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets.

GRA vs CAT Form Guide

GRA - Will be playing their first match

CAT - Will be playing their first match

GRA vs CAT Probable Playing XI

GRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kuldeep Lal (wk), Simranjit Singh, Amol Rathod, Paramvir Singh, Mangal Singh Gill, Tajinder Singh Padda, Gurvinder Singh-1, Vinod Kumar-II, Heera Mahey ©, Manpreet Singh, Sahil

CAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Awais Ahmed (wk), Fahad Hassan, Mustansar Iqbal ©, Jamshad Afzal, Haider Gul, Taimur Mughal, Qadouss Tabish, Yasir Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, S Sherazi, Muhammad Umar

GRA vs CAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Lal

K Lal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Singh

S Singh and G Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Iqbal played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Karandeep Singh

Y Ali and Karandeep Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Sarwar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sarwar and B Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Kulwant Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GRA vs CAT match captain and vice-captain choices

G Singh

G Singh will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match.

K Lal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Lal as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GRA vs CAT, Match 66

G Singh

K Lal

Karandeep Singh

M Iqbal

S Singh

Gracia vs Catalunya Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gracia vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Lal, A Ahmed

Batters: M Iqbal, G Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: V Kumar, Karandeep Singh, Y Ali

Bowlers: Kulwant Singh, B Singh, G Sarwar

Gracia vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Lal

Batters: M Iqbal, G Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: V Kumar, Karandeep Singh, Y Ali, W Abbas

Bowlers: J Singh, B Singh, G Sarwar

