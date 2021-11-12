GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 24

Gracia (GRA) will lock horns with Catalunya Cricket Club (CTL) in the 24th match of ECS T10 Barcelona at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona on Saturday.

Gracia have won their first two matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They beat Hira Sabadell by a massive 72-run margin in their last ECS T10 Barcelona match. Catalunya Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won one out of their five ECS T10 Barcelona matches and are currently third in the standings. Their last game against Fateh was abandoned prior to which they defeated Hira Sidabell by six wickets.

GRA vs CTL Probable Playing 11 Today

GRA XI

Heera Mahey (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (WK), Trilochan Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Harkamal Singh, Sandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rajwinder Singh.

CTL XI

Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Yasir Ali, Rauf Zaman (WK), Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ameer Abdullah, Razaqat Ali, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem.

Match Details

GRA vs CTL, Match 24, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 13th November 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue is 80 runs.

Today’s GRA vs CTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Lal: Lal has been in brilliant form with the bat in the ECS T10 Barcelona, having scored 153 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 228.35 in two matches.

Batters

Gurwinder Bajwa: Bajwa has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gracia, scoring 98 runs at a strike rate of close to 189 in two outings.

Muhammad Armghan Khan: Khan hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECS T10 Barcelona, scoring only 47 runs at a strike rate of 142.42.

All-rounders

Shahbaz Shaukat: Shaukat has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 27 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 207-plus and also picked up three wickets in four matches.

Heera Mahey: Mahey can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored nine runs while also picking up two wickets in his two outings.

Bowlers

Trilochan Singh: Singh has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of just 4.75 in two ECS T10 Barcelona matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Razaqat Ali: Ali has failed to perform with the ball in the last couple of matches. But he is a genuine wicket-taker who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRA vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal (GRA) - 271 points

Gurwinder Bajwa (GRA) - 156 points

Shahbaz Shaukat (CTL) - 139 points

Trilochan Singh (GRA) - 111 points

Heera Mahey (GRA) - 97 points

Important Stats for GRA vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal: 153 runs in 2 matches; SR - 228.35

Shahbaz Shaukat: 27 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 207.69 and ER - 6.25

Gurwinder Bajwa: 98 runs in 2 matches; SR - 188.46

Trilochan Singh: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.75

Muhammad Armghan Khan: 47 runs in 4 matches; SR - 142.42

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Barcelona)

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Shahbaz Shaukat, Manish Manwani, Heera Mahey, Razaqat Ali, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Heera Mahey.

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Shahbaz Shaukat, Heera Mahey, Yasir Ali, Razaqat Ali, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Heera Mahey. Vice-captain: Gurwinder Bajwa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

