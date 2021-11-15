GRA vs FTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 29

Gracia will be taking on Fateh in the 29th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 15th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Gracia are currently placed in sixth spot having won two of their four games thus far. They come into this game having suffered a nine-wicket loss against Catalunya CC and will be looking to make a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, Fateh are currently standing in eighth in the points table and have won only one of their seven matches. They enter the contest after losing their previous encounter to Punjab Warriors by seven wickets and are in desperate need of a victory.

GRA vs FTH Probable Playing 11 Today

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (C/WK), Bikramjit Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amol Rathod, Heera Mahey, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Goldy Jaswal.

Fateh

Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Harjinder Singh (WK), Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Jubed Miah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Hargurjit Singh, Faheem Ali, Bhawandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Naghman Hussain, Gurvinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: Gracia vs Fateh, ECS T10 Barcelona.

Date and Time: 15th November, 9:30 pm IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona is typically a good one to bat on. Teams have been known to rack up big scores on a regular basis.

We can expect some swing initially whereas the batters will dominate as the game progresses. A score of around 110 could prove to be a challenging total for the chasing team.

Today’s GRA vs FTH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Lal: Lal is the best option from the wicket keeper department. He has scored 158 runs and has been involved in two dismissals so far.

Batter

Jubed Miah: Miah is a reliable top-order batter with a wide range of shots under his kitty. He has the ability to score big and might be an important pick in this game.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi: Mahyavanshi has struggled so far this season but he is a quality batter and is expected to contribute in this match.

All-rounders

Manjinder Singh Lovely: Manjinder is an excellent choice in the all-rounder category. He can get valuable points with both the bat and the ball making him a top pick in this game.

Heera Mahey: Heera performed decently in the previous encounter, scoring 20 runs while also picking up one wicket. He could be a good choice for Captain/vice captain in your dream11 team.

Bowlers

Trilochan Singh: He has been consistent with the ball. He currently has three wickets to his name and is seeking to add to that total in this game.

Kuldeep Singh: Kuldeep is also a viable pick given his abilities. He has been decent with the ball and can also score some handy runs down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRA vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal: 289 points.

Manjinder Singh Lovely: 192 points.

Heera Mahey: 174 points.

Jubed Miah: 149 points.

Trilochan Singh: 115 points.

Important stats for GRA vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal: 3 matches, 158 runs.

Manjinder Singh Lovely: 5 matches, 46 runs, 3 wickets.

Heera Mahey: 3 matches, 29 runs, 3 wickets.

Jubed Miah: 5 matches, 75 runs.

Trilochan Singh: 3 matches, 3 wickets.

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Prediction Today

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Jubed Miah, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Heera Mahey, Trilochan Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Davinder Singh Kaur, Hargurjit Singh, Harkamal Singh.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal | Vice-Captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely.

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: : Kuldeep Lal, Jubed Miah, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Heera Mahey, Trilochan Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Faheem Ali, Amol Rathod, Manish Manwani, Kulwant Singh.

Captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Vice-Captain: Heera Mahey.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

