GRA vs FTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 100

The 100th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Gracia (GRA) square off against Fateh (FTH) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday (December 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs FTH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch report.

Gracia have won five of their last eight games, while Fateh have won three of their ten. Fateh will look to win the game, but Gracia are expected to prevail.

GRA vs FTH Match Details

The 100th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 5 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 7:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match; GRA vs FTH, Match 100

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Hawks CC and Ali Youngstars saw 231 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

GRA vs FTH Form Guide

GRA - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

FTH - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

GRA vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

GRA

No injury updates

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey ©, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Vinod Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan (wk), Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh

FTH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ranjodh Singh, Surinder Singh, Waqas Mirza (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Randip Singh ©, Kuldeep Singh, Bilal Hassan, Ali Haider, Amritpal Singh

GRA vs FTH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Lal

Lal is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. W Mirza is another good pick.

Batters

S Singh

R Singh and S Singh are the two best batter picks. K Singh played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Singh-I

R Singh-I and H Mahey are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Yadav is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Singh

The top bowler picks are G Singh and T Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Kumar-I is another good pick.

GRA vs FTH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Yadav

Yadav bats in the top order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 571 points in the last seven games.

H Mahey

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make H Mahey the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 585 points in the last seven games.

Five Must-Picks for GRA vs FTH, Match 100

V Yadav

R Singh-I

G Singh

K Lal

H Mahey

Gracia vs Fateh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gracia vs Fateh Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Lal, W Mirza

Batters: K Singh, R Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, R Singh-I

Bowlers: T Singh, V Kumar-I, G Singh

Gracia vs Fateh Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Lal, W Mirza

Batters: A Haider, R Singh, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, R Singh-I

Bowlers: T Singh, V Kumar-I, G Singh

