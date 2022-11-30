GRA vs LIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain, Matches 83 and 84

Gracia (GRA) will face the Lleida Tigers (LIT) in back-to-back ECS T10 Spain matches at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the matches, here's everything you need to know about the GRA vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Gracia and Lleida Tigers are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Spain. Gracia have a point to their name as one of their encounters got washed out. Lleida Tigers have lost all four of their matches and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

GRA vs LIT Match Details, ECS T10 Spain

The 83rd and 84th matches of the ECS T10 Spain will be played on November 30 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The matches are set to take place at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRA vs LIT, ECS T10 Spain, Matches 83 and 84

Date and Time: 30th November 2022, 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GRA vs LIT Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium has favored the batters in this format. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing batters to play shots on the up. The short boundaries will also aid the batters.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Spain)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 104

Average second-innings score: 87.2

GRA vs LIT Form Guide (ECS T10 Spain)

Gracia: NR-L-L-L

Lleida Tigers: L-L-L-L

GRA vs LIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gracia injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gracia Probable Playing 11

Amol Rathod (C), Aditya Thakur, Mangal Singh Gill, Tajinder Singh Padda, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Kuldeep Lal, Bikramjit Singh, Sandeep Singh, Paramvir Singh, Gurvinder Singh-I.

Lleida Tigers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Lleida Tigers Probable Playing 11

Harpreet Singh, Sajad Ali, Johar Khan, Imdad Khan, Naveed Riaz, ljaz ul Haq, Ahsan Raza, Mohsin Raza (C), Usman Muhammad, Sajjad Ahmad, Adnan Mukhtar.

GRA vs LIT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Raza

A Raza is yet to make a mark in the ECS T10 Spain so far. But he is too good a player to be ignored.

Top Batter pick

K Lal (4 matches, 83 runs and 1 wicket)

K Lal has been in good touch with the bat, having hammered 83 runs at a strike rate of over 180. He has also taken a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

H Mahey (4 matches, 104 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)

H Mahey is Gracia's leading run-scorer in the competition with 104 runs at a strike rate of over 185 and an average of 26.

Top Bowler pick

S Ahmad (3 matches, 33 runs and 4 wickets)

S Ahmad has been a reliable figure for the Lleida Tigers in the ECS T10 Spain. He has hammered 33 runs and also scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 10.20.

GRA vs LIT match captain and vice-captain choices

V Yadav

V Yadav could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your GRA vs LIT Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 100 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 196.07. Yadav has also scalped two wickets.

J Khan

J Khan has been the standout player for the Tigers. He is their leading wicket-taker with six scalps in four matches. He has also scored 11 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GRA vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points V Yadav 100 runs and 2 wickets 254 points J Khan 11 runs and 6 wickets 214 points S Ahmad 33 runs and 4 wickets 177 points H Mahey 104 runs 176 points K Lal 83 runs and 1 wicket 158 points

GRA vs LIT match expert tips

V Yadav has been in outrageous form with both the bat and ball and could prove to be the X-factor player for your GRA vs LIT Dream11 fantasy team.

GRA vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 83 and 84, Head to Head League

GRA vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 83 and 84, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Raza

Batters: K Lal, I Ahmed, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav (c), J Khan (vc), H Mahey, V Kumar

Bowlers: S Ahmad, I Khan, U Muhammad

GRA vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 83 and 84, Grand League

GRA vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 83 and 84, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Raza

Batters: K Lal (c), I Ahmed, S Singh, U Muhammad

All-rounders: V Yadav, J Khan, H Mahey (vc)

Bowlers: S Ahmad, I Khan, J Afzal

