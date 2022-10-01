GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Group C Match 2 & 5

Gracia (GRA) will encounter Madrid CC in the second and fifth matches of Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday (October 1).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction, including today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the game.

Both teams have exciting squads with a good mix of youth and experience. This could be an exciting match, as both the Gracia and the Madrid CC will be looking to start their campaigns with a win in this format.

Gracia has beaten Madrid CC 24 times while losing four games. However, Madrid did well at the ECS Spain T10 Cartama earlier this year, finishing second with 10 points in eight games. They will be looking to improve their performances around this time.

GRA vs MAD, Match Details

The second and fifth matches in Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Gracia and Madrid CC will be played on October 1, 2022, at the Cartama Oval. The first and second games are set to take place at 5.00 pm and 11.00 pm IST, respectively.

Match: GRA vs MAD, ECT10 Spain 2022

Date & Time: October 1, 2022, 5.00 pm and 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: FanCode

GRA vs MAD, Pitch Report

The wicket at Cartama Oval is expected to favor batters over bowlers. Matches here have generally been high scoring, and this trend is expected to continue in this match as well. Anything above 110 runs could be a par score on this track.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 113

Average 2nd innings score: 100

GRA vs MAD Probable Playing 11 today

Gracia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gracia Probable Playing XI:

Kuldeep Lal (wk), Kulwant Thakur, Amol Rathod, Rohit Rattu, Sahil, Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel, Heera Mahey, Manish Manwani, Goldy Jaswal, Trilochan Singh.

Madrid CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Madrid CC Probable Playing XI:

Marcus Harvey (wk), Galileo Finlayson-Ble (c), Imran Siddque, Raheel Shafique, Jon Woodward, Adam Langhans, Daniel Walker, Patrick Telford, Victor Medina, James Bentley, and Sean Stevenson.

Today’s GRA vs MAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Marcus Harvey (82 runs in four matches)

Harvey is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 126.15 in four games.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Langhans (33 runs in 3 matches)

Langhans didn't get many chances to bat but has the potential to perform well. He has amassed 33 runs at an average of 11.00 and a strike rate of 194.11 in three games. Langhans should be a good addition to your GRA vs MAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Galileo Finlayson (84 runs & nine wickets in seven matches)

Finlayson is a top all-rounder for his team. He has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 89.36 and has nine wickets under his belt in seven matches. Finlayson is a must-have player in your GRA vs MAD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Raheel Shafique (Three wickets in seven matches)

Raheel has picked up three wickets in seven games and has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 141.86. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your GRA vs MAD Dream11 fantasy team.

GRA vs MAD match captain and vice-captain choices

Manish Manwani

Manwani is a fabulous all-rounder who has consistently delivered top-notch performances. He has scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 135.35 in 28 games while taking 24 wickets in 26 games at an economy rate of 9.22. This makes him a good captaincy pick for this game.

Imran Siddque

Siddique is a decent right-arm medium-fast bowler who likes to bowl wicket to wicket. He has taken four wickets in as many games, making him an excellent vice-captaincy pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with player stats for GRA vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kulwant Thakur 104 runs & 4 wickets in 20 games Mukhtiar Singh 239 runs in 20 games Heera Mahey 228 runs & 11 wickets in 14 games Goldy Jaswal One wicket in three games Jon Woodward 43 runs in four games

GRA vs MAD match expert tips, ECC T10 Spain

Heera Mahey is an outstanding bowling all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scalped 11 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.10 in 14 games. Mahey is an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

GRA vs MAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Marcus Harvey

Batters: Adam Langhans, Kulwant Thakur, Amol Rathod

All-Rounders: Saddam Hussain, Galileo Finlayson-Ble, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey

Bowlers: Manish Manwani, Goldy Jaswal, Imran Siddque

GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

GRA vs MAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Marcus Harvey

Batters: Adam Langhans, Kulwant Thakur, Amol Rathod

All-Rounders: Saddam Hussain, Galileo Finlayson-Ble, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey

Bowlers: Manish Manwani, Trilochan Singh, Imran Siddque

