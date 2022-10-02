GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Group C Match 7

Gracia (GRA) will face Madrid CC in the seventh match of Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday (October 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction, including the playing 11s and pitch report.

Gracia are having a good campaign, winning three straight games. They lead the points table with six points and are the clear favorites to win here, as they have players like Ishan Patel and Kuldeep Lal in their ranks who have consistently performed well.

Meanwhile, Madrid CC had a disappointing campaign, losing three straight games before defeating Costa Del Sol by six wickets. They will hope to keep their winning ways going on Sunday.

GRA vs MAD, Match Details

The seventh match in Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Gracia and Madrid CC will be played on October 2 at the Cartama Oval at 5.00 pm IST.

Match: GRA vs MAD, ECT10 Spain 2022

Date & Time: October 2, 2022; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: FanCode

GRA vs MAD, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one and is conducive to batters. However, pacers could have movement with the new ball. A total of around 120 could be a challenging one on this track.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 118

Average 2nd innings score: 103

GRA vs MAD Probable Playing XIs today

Gracia Team News

No major injury concerns

Gracia Probable Playing XI

Heera Mahey (c), Kuldeep Lal (wk), Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel, Rohit Rattu, Trilochan Singh, Sahil, Sharul Chauhan, Amol Rathod, Kulwant Thakur

Madrid CC Team News

No major injury concerns

Madrid CC Probable Playing XI

James Bentley, Daniel Bloch, Galileo Finlayson-Ble (c), Imran Siddque, Jon Woodward, Daniel Walker, Patrick Telford, Raheel Shafique, Sean Stevenson, Sumon Hossain, Victor Medina (wk)

Today’s GRA vs MAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kuldeep Lal (178 runs in three matches)

He has amassed 178 runs at an average of 178.00 in three games in the competition so far. He's decent behind the stumps as well and is a safe bet in your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Sumon Hossain (104 runs in four matches)

He's in fabulous form with the bat, scoring 104 runs at an average of 26.00 in four outings. He could be a multiplier captaincy choice in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ishan Patel (36 runs & eight wickets in three matches)

Patel is a top all-rounder for his team and has had a promising start to his campaign, scoring 36 runs and taking eight wickets in three games at an economy rate of 8.37. Considering his current form, he's an absolute must-have in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Stevenson (Three wickets in four matches)

He's the leading wicket-taker from his team in the tournament with three wickets at an average of 22.33 in four games. Considering his current form and pace, he's a good multiplier choice in your fantasy team.

GRA vs MAD match captain and vice-captain choices

Mukhtiar Singh

He's is a fabulous all-rounder who is finding success with both bat and ball. He has scalped one wicket and has scored 78 runs at an average of 39.00 in two games, making him a captaincy pick in today's game.

Imran Siddque

He's an important player for Madrid CC in the tournament and has one wicket and 41 runs at an average of 20.50 in two games. Given his prowess, he's the ideal vice-captain for your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with player stats for GRA vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Galileo Finlayson 19 runs in 2 games Heera Mahey 34 runs in 3 games Adam Langhans 63 runs in 3 games Jon Woodward 45 runs in 3 games Imran Siddique 41 runs & 1 wicket in 4 games

GRA vs MAD match expert tips, ECC T10 Spain

Ishan Patel is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 8.37 and has been economical in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick and a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

GRA vs MAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Adam Langhans, Sumon Hossain (vc), Daniel Bloch

All-Rounders: Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel (c), Heera Mahey, Imran Siddque

Bowlers: Manish Manwani, Tricholan Singh, Sean Stevenson

GRA vs MAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

GRA vs MAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal (c)

Batters: Adam Langhans, Sumon Hossain, Daniel Bloch

All-Rounders: Mukhtiar Singh (vc), Ishan Patel, Heera Mahey, Imran Siddque

Bowlers: Manish Manwani, Tricholan Singh, Sean Stevenson

