GRA vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – March 8th, 2021

Match 104 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Gracia CC square off against the Men in Blue at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Gracia have won four of their seven games in the ECS and sit third in the points table. They are in a good posiiton to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will be playing their last league match of their ECS campaign, which they would like to end on a winning note. They have won four of their nine games in the ECS; they sit fourth with nine points and are out of the reckoning for a place in the next stage of the ECS tournament.

In their previous meeting in the ECS, a tie ensued after both teams scored 107 runs apiece. However, the 'Golden Ball' rule was applied to decide the winner.

A Golden Ball happens in the event of a tie. The batting side stays at the crease and have to score two or more runs from a single delivery to force the win. The Men in Blue were able to hold their nerves to win the game.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Gracia

Aditya Thakur, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manoj Kumar, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Karandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, and Saad Salahuddin.

Men in Blue

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam.

Men in Blue

Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan (WK), Harpreet Singh, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari (C), Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Naresh Kumar, Nikhil Chowdary.

Match Details

Match: Gracia vs Men in Blue, Match 104.

Date and Time: 8th March; 7:00 PM.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is a good one to bat on and is not expected to change much during the course of games. Teams batting first have won most of the games at this venue, a trend that could continue in this ECS game as well.

GRA vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRA vs MIB Dream11 team ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjeev Tiwari, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Gurwinder Bajwa, Vicky Sondhi, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Kuldeep Lal, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Atul Kesar.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-Captain: Shankar Kaligatla.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mayank Dayal, Prasanna Jathan, Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Gurwinder Bajwa, Vicky Sondhi, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Kuldeep Lal, Abishek Borikar, Trilochan Singh, Sachin Sudarshana.

Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa. Vice-Captain: Trilochan Singh.