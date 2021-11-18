GRA vs MR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 36

Gracia will square off against the Montcada Royal in the 36th match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 19th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Gracia have had an ideal season as they have already booked their spot in the Bronze Finals after finishing in third spot with four wins in seven matches. This game will provide them with good practice ahead of the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Montcada Royals will be disappointed with their performance this season. They have managed to win only one out of their six games while losing on three occasions. They are currently placed seventh in the table and will try to finish off the season on a positive note.

GRA vs MR Probable Playing 11 Today

Gracia

Mukhtiar Singh (C), Goldy Jaswal, Vicky Sondhi (WK), Manish Manwani, Manpreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Abhishek Khullar, Gurwinder Bajwa, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwant Thakur.

Montcada Royal

Muhammad Ihsan, Arif Majeed, Muhammad Naeem, Hamza Saleem, Ibrar Hussain, Ghulam Sabar, Muhammad Kamran, MD Umar Waqas (C), Farrukh Sohail, Kashif Shafi (WK), Sarfraz Anwar.

GRA vs MR Match Details

Match: Gracia vs. Montcada Royal, ECS T10 Barcelona.

Date and Time: 19th November, 12:00 am IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

GRA vs MR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona offers a great deal of assistance to the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots and score runs. A total of around 120 could prove to be challenging on this surface.

Today’s GRA vs MR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kashif Shafi: Shafi hasn’t had an ideal season with the bat but has been vital behind the stumps for the Royals. He is a safe pick from the wicket-keeper department.

Batters

Gurwinder Bajwa: Bajwa has performed admirably with the bat, scoring 156 runs in five innings with a decent strike-rate. He is expected to continue his form and deliver in this game.

Arif Majeed: Majeed has been decent with the bat during the death overs, scoring at a strike rate of around 160. He has also been handy with the ball taking four wickets in as many innings.

All-rounders

Mukhtiar Singh: Mukhtiar Singh has contributed to both aspects of the game and has been one of the top performers for Gracia. He has 99 runs to his name with a strike rate of over 200 and has also contributed decently with the ball.

Hamza Saleem: Saleem has been one of the few positives for the Royals this season, having delivered in both departments. He has scored 97 runs in four innings and has also grabbed two wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Rajwinder Singh: Rajwinder Singh’s performance in the last two games for Gracia has been brilliant as he managed to grab four wickets with a decent economy.

Kamran Muhammad: Muhammad didn’t feature in the majority of the matches for the Royals but has great potential. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this encounter.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRA vs MR Dream11 prediction team

Gurwinder Bajwa: 259 points

Mukhtiar Singh: 257 points

Arif Majeed: 225 points

Hamza Saleem: 220 points

Manish Manwani: 161 points

Important stats for GRA vs MR Dream11 prediction team

Gurwinder Bajwa: 5 innings, 156 runs.

Mukhtiar Singh: 5 innings, 99 runs, 1 wicket.

Arif Majeed: 4 innings, 53 runs, 4 wickets.

Hamza Saleem: 4 innings, 97 runs, 2 wickets.

Manish Manwani: 5 innings, 34 runs, 2 wickets.

GRA vs MR Dream11 Prediction Today

GRA vs MR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Arif Majeed, Ishan Patel, Mukhtiar Singh, Hamza Saleem, Manish Manwani, Farrukh Sohail, Rajwinder Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kamran Muhammad.

Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa | Vice-Captain: Hamza Saleem.

GRA vs MR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Ihsan, Sukhpreet Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Arif Majeed, Hamza Saleem, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Kamran Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh, Goldy Jaswal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Mukhtiar Singh | Vice-Captain: Arif Majeed.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra