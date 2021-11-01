GRA vs PUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Match 2

Gracia will be taking on the Punjab Warriors in the second match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on November 2nd at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.

Last season, Gracia finished second in the ECS T10 Barcelona with seven wins in 10 games. They'll be hoping to keep up their outstanding form and start the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Warriors debuted in the ECS last season. They had a disappointing season, winning only three of 10 games. After a poor campaign, the Warriors are hoping to rebound and kick off their journey on a positive note.

GRA vs PUW Probable Playing 11 Today

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (C & WK), Bikramjit Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Ishan Patel, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Abhishek Borikar, Harkamal Singh.

Punjab Warriors

Gagandeep Singh (C), Jagdeep Singh (WK), Bikramjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Palwinder Singh Kaur, Paramjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Ubaid UI Rehman, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr.

Match Details

Match: Gracia vs Punjab Warriors, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 2nd November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona, favors the batsmen. However, there will be some help on offer for the bowlers as well. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging on this surface.

The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put pressure on the chasing side.

Today’s GRA vs PUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Lal: Kuldeep has the potential to be a useful wicketkeeper-batter. He's a decent choice behind the stumps and a capable run scorer as well.

Batter

Bikramjit Singh: Bikramjit has been a consistent performer for Gracia. He could prove to be crucial in this match.

Gurwinder Bajwa: Gurwinder is a dependable batter and can score big. He's a capable player who could be an excellent pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Mohsin Ali: Mohsin is a terrific all-rounder who can change the course of a game on his own. He is a top pick from the all-rounders department.

Mukhtiar Singh: Mukhtiar is a fantastic player who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

Bowlers

Tarandeep Singh Pannu: Tarandeep can swing both ways and is an outstanding bowler. He is a reliable bowler who may play a key role in this match.

Abhishek Borikar: Abhishek is the Warriors' most important bowler. He has the capacity to take important wickets and can be a valuable pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRA vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal (GRA)

Mohsin Ali (PUW)

Bikramjit Singh (PUW)

Tarandeep Singh Pannu (PUW)

Mukhtiar Singh (GRA)

Important stats for GRA vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

(Both teams are yet to play a match)

GRA vs PUW Dream11 Prediction Today

GRA vs PUW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Bikramjit Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mohsin Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Abhishek Borikar, Gurpreet Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Trilochan Singh, Charanjeet Singh.

Captain: Mohsin Ali, Vice-Captain: Mukhtiar Singh

GRA vs PUW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Lal, Bikramjit Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mohsin Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Abhishek Borikar, Ishan Patel, Palwinder Singh Kaur, Ubaid Ul-Rehman, Hardeep Singh-Jr.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Borikar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee