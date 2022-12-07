GRA vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 106

The 106th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Raval Sporting CC (RAS) squaring off against Gracia (GRA) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, December 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gracia have won eight of their last eleven matches. Raval Sporting CC, on the other hand, have won nine of their last eleven matches and will be eager to continue their run of form in the upcoming matches.

Gracia will give it their all to win the match but Raval Sporting CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GRA vs RAS Match Details

The 106th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 7 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRA vs RAS, Match 106

Date and Time: 7 December 2022, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Raval Sporting CC and Lleida Tigers, where a total of 162 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

GRA vs RAS Form Guide

GRA - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

RAS - Won 9 of their last 11 matches

GRA vs RAS Probable Playing XI

GRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Vinod Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan (wk), Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh.

RAS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ishan Patel, Chyet Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Sing.

GRA vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Lal

K Lal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Singh

C Sureshbhai and S Singh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Karan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Mahey

I Patel and H Mahey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Mahyavanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Mahyavanshi and T Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rizwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GRA vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

I Patel

I Patel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Patel has already earned 884 points in the last eleven matches.

H Mahey

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Mahey as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. Mahey has earned 793 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for GRA vs RAS, Match 106

H Mahey

V Yadav

I Patel

V Kumar-II

M Manwani

Gracia vs Raval Sporting CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gracia vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Lal.

Batters: U Patel, C Sureshbhai, S Singh.

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, V Kumar-II, I Patel.

Bowlers: T Singh, G Mahyavanshi, M Riwan.

Gracia vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Lal, K Patel.

Batters: U Patel, C Sureshbhai, S Singh.

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, I Patel.

Bowlers: M Rizwan, G Mahyavanshi, N Ali.

