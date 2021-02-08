GRA vs XI-S Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 8th, 2021

Gracia will take on XI Stars in the 5th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2021.

The contest between Gracia and XI Stars will be held at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams would ideally like to begin their tournament on the front foot and pick up all points. It will also be a wonderful opportunity for them to find out how the surface behaves and the experience could prove to be vital during the latter stages of the competition.

In their last five games of last year’s competition, Gracia recorded two wins and three losses. Meanwhile, XI Stars will be playing in the ECS Barcelona tournament for the first time.

Squads to choose from

Gracia

Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Predicted Playing 11

Gracia

Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh.

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Match Details

Match: Gracia vs XI Stars, Match 5

Venue: Monjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 8th February, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favours batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground ins 120 and the track is known to be suited for pacers more than the spinners.

GRA vs XIS Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRA vs XIS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Khullar, Tabish Qahqqus, Asif Mehmood, Manish Kumar-Tokhi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Tanveer Shah, Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Umar Riaz, Vijay Kumar, Trilochan Singh

Captain: Kuldeep Lal, Vice-Captain: Asif Mehmood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Khullar, Amir Hamza-I, Tabish Qahqqus, Asif Mehmood, Gurwinder Bajwa, Tanveer Shah, Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Umar Riaz, Vijay Kumar, Trilochan Singh

Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa, Vice-Captain: Mukhtiar Singh