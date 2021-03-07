GRA vs XI-S Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 8th, 2021

Match 101 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Gracia locking horns with XI Stars at the Montjuic Cricket Ground on Monday.

Gracia, who have won four of their seven games in the competition, must win all their remaining ECS T10 Barcelona fixtures to reach the semi-finals. They will play three matches tomorrow, with all of those being do-or-die encounters.

XI Stars, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in their ECS T10 Barcelona group, having won just one match so far. Although they are out of the race to reach the semi-finals, XI Stars could play spoilsport to other teams' top four hopes.

Squads to choose from

Gracia

Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin and Amarpreet Singh.

XI Stars

Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood (C), Ehsan Ullah, Amir Hamza (WK), Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz, Usman Shah, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain and Hamza Khan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam.

XI Stars

Asif Mehmood (C), Tabish Qahqous, Tanveer Shah, Ali Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Abubakar Hussain (WK), Muneeb Ishfaq, Ehsan Ullah, Roheed Islam, Zubair Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Gracia vs XI Stars, Match 101

Date: March 8th, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with the ground already witnessing several high-scoring fixtures. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss. One might not see a full 20-over game as rain could play spoilsport.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GRA vs XI-S)

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abubakar Hussain, Gurwinder Bajwa, Asif Mehmood, Tabish Qahqous, Hamza Khan, Tanveer Shah, Kuldeep Lal, Zubair Ahmed, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Harkamal Singh.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal; Vice-captain: Gurwinder Bajwa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saad Salahuddin, Gurwinder Bajwa, Vijay Kumar, Tabish Qahqous, Hamza Khan, Tanveer Shah, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Harkamal Singh.

Captain: Ali Azam; Vice-captain: Tanveer Shah