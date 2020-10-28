Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 53 - Oct 29th, 2020

It’s the last day of the group stage in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. The first game of the day, which is the 53rd match of the tournament, is a dead rubber, where bottom-placed Gracia CC face Joves Units CC. Both teams are coming off wins in their last games but are not in semi-final contention.

Gracia CC lost four games in a row and looked down and out very early in the tournament. Three of those losses were by huge margins. However, they did manage to pull one back in their last game against Men in Blue CC, chasing down 73 runs with four balls to spare. If they win both their remaining games, they will finish in fifth spot in the ECS Group B points table.

On the other hand, Joves Units CC started their campaign in the ECS this season with a thrilling one-run win over Hira CC Sabadell before losing four games in a row. They did record a thumping 76-run win against Men in Blue CC in their last game, though. With the game against Gracia CC being their last in the ECS this year, Joves Units CC will be aiming to end on a high.

Squads to choose from:

Gracia CC: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain.

Joves Units CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal (wk), Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey (c), Bikramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Prabal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar.

Joves Units CC: Usman Mushtaq, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Abdul Rehman Ullah (wk), Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Babar Basharat (c), Haroon Salik, Israr Ahmad, Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Dilsher Ahmed.

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC

Date: October 29th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a belter. The batsmen have scored big runs on this pitch more often than not in the ECS this season. With the average first innings score being 104 runs, another high-scoring game could be on the cards. The last four scores for the team batting first have been 109, 123, 171 and 139.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC)

Dream11 Team for GCC vs JUCC - ECS Barcelona.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Bikramjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Usman Mushtaq, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Shahid Nazir. Vice-captain: Mukhtiar Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Lal, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Bikramjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Babar Basharat, Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Mohammad Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Heera Mahey.