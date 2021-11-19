GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Bronze Final

Gracia (GRA) will take on Catalunya CC (CTL) in the bronze final match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona on Friday.

Gracia have been in decent form in the ECS T10 Barcelona. With four wins, three losses and one no-result, they finished the group stage in third spot. Meanwhile, Catalunya CC have had a very inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Barcelona, with rain also playing a spoilsport. They have three wins and two losses apart from three washouts to their name.

GRA vs CTL Probable Playing 11 today

Gracia: Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey (c), Shubhdeep Deb, Sandeep Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Prasanna Jathan (wk), Rohit Kumar, Baljit Singh

Catalunya CC: Ameer Abdullah, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Hamza Nisar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ali Azam, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Sabteen Haider, Yasir Ali

Match Details

GRA vs CTL, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bronze Final

Date & Time: November 19th 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona has been a very good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals here. Teams batting first have won more games at the venue.

Today’s GRA vs CTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rauf Zaman is CTL's leading run-getter in the ECS T10 Barcelona, having mustered 103 runs at a strike rate 141.09.

Batter

Gurwinder Bajwa has been in splendid form with the bat, amassing 202 runs at a strike rate of 169.74.

All-rounders

Heera Mahey has been brilliant with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Barcelona. He has scored 126 runs at a strike rate of 168 while also claiming six wickets.

Ameer Abdullah has been superb in the last two matches, taking four wickets and scoring 17 runs.

Bowler

Trilochan Singh, one of the premier bowlers for GRA, has been amongst the wickets in the ECS T10 Barcelona. He has five scalps to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team

Heera Mahey (GRA): 429 points

Gurwinder Bajwa (GRA): 328 points

Mukhtiar Singh (GRA): 297 points

Rauf Zaman (CTL): 237 points

Ameer Abdullah (CTL): 196 points

Important stats for GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team

Heera Mahey: 126 runs & 6 wickets

Gurwinder Bajwa: 202 runs

Ameer Abdullah: 27 runs & 4 wickets

Rauf Zaman: 103 runs

GRA vs CTL Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Barcelona)

Dream11 Team for Gracia vs Catalunya CC - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Bronze Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gurwinder Bajwa, Nisar Ahmed, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey, Ameer Abdullah, Razaqat Ali, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Yasir Ali

Captain: Heera Mahey. Vice-captain: Ameer Abdullah

Dream11 Team for Gracia vs Catalunya CC - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Bronze Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gurwinder Bajwa, Nisar Ahmed, Mukhtiar Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Heera Mahey, Ameer Abdullah, Syed Sherazi, Trilochan Singh, Yasir Ali

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa. Vice-captain: Rauf Zaman

Edited by Samya Majumdar