GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022, Matches 1 & 4 Championship Weekend

Gracia (GRA) will take on Catalunya CC (CTL) in match numbers one and four in the Championship Weekend of the ECT10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GRA vs CTL Dream11 prediction.

The two sides topped their respective groups before winning their group-stage finals. Gracia finished with five wins and a loss before winning the Group C final. Catalunya CC, on the other hand, are unbeaten this season. They won all six of their games before winning the Group B final.

GRA vs CTL Match Details

The first and fourth matches in the Championship Weekend of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Gracia and Catalunya CC will be played on October 8 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama. The games are set to take place at 3 PM & 9 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 1 and Match 4.

GRA vs CTL, ECT10 Spain 2022, Matches 1 & 4 Championship Weekend

Date & Time: October 8th 2022, 3 PM & 9 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

GRA vs CTL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big scores at the venue. Another set of high-scoring encounters could be on the cards on Saturday.

GRA vs CTL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Gracia: W, W, W, W, W

Catalunya CC: W, W, W, L, W

GRA vs CTL Probable Playing 11 today

Gracia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Gracia Probable Playing XI: Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Heera Mahey (c), Ishan Patel, Sandeep Singh (wk), Manish Manwani, Trilochan Singh, Sahil, Sharul Chauhan, Amol Rathod, Kulwant Thakur.

Catalunya CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Catalunya CC Probable Playing XI: Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Muhammad Mughal, Sheraz Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Ameer Abdullah Khan, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ali Azam, Ghulam Sarwar.

Today’s GRA vs CTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Awais Ahmed (5 innings, 126 runs)

Awais Ahmed has looked in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 126 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 206.56 with the help of 11 sixes and as many fours.

Top Batter Pick

Mukhtiar Singh (6 matches, 186 runs)

Mukhtiar Singh has scored 186 runs in six innings and is striking at 218.82. He has smacked 13 fours and 18 sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ishan Patel (7 matches, 13 wickets, 77 runs)

Ishan Patel has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He is currently the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in seven games. Patel has also scored 77 runs in four innings while striking at 187.80.

Top Bowler Pick

Ameer Abdullah Khan (7 matches, 13 wickets, 90 runs)

Ameer Abdullah Khan has picked up 13 wickets in six outings at an economy rate of 6.55. On the batting front, he has smashed 90 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 264.71.

GRA vs CTL match captain and vice-captain choices

Kuldeep Lal (7 matches, 318 runs)

Kuldeep Lal is the leading run-scorer in the ECT10 Spain 2022 with 318 runs at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 212.00. He has smashed 30 sixes and 21 fours.

Muhammad Armghan Khan (7 matches, 237 runs, 3 wickets)

Muhammad Armghan Khan has aggregated 237 runs in five innings at a stunning strike rate of 320.27 with the aid of 23 sixes and 17 fours. He also has three wickets to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GRA vs CTL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kuldeep Lal 318 runs in 7 matches Muhammad Armghan Khan 237 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches Ishan Patel 77 runs & 13 wickets in 7 matches Ameer Abdullah Khan 90 runs & 8 wickets in 7 matches Yasir Ali 180 runs & 1 wicket in 7 matches

GRA vs CTL match expert tips

Big-hitters like Kuldeep Lal and Muhammad Armghan Khan will be key for their respective sides. Moreover, all-rounders such as Ishan Patel, Heera Mahey and Yasir Ali could be crucial picks for the GRA vs CTL game.

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Lal (vc), Awais Ahmed

Batters: Muhammad Mughal, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c)

All-rounders: Ishan Patel, Heera Mahey, Yasir Ali

Bowlers: Ghulam Sarwar, Trilochan Singh, Ameer Abdullah Khan

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GRA vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal

Batters: Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed

All-rounders: Ishan Patel (c), Heera Mahey, Yasir Ali, Sheraz Iqbal

Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Ameer Abdullah Khan (vc), Sharul Chauhan

