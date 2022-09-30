GRB vs LIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 2

The second match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see Garden Route Badgers (GRB) lock horns with Limpopo Impalas (LIM) at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday, September 30. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the GRB vs LIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be curious to start on a positive note. Limpopo Impalas have an experienced and in-form squad, whereas Garden Route Badgers have a young squad of promising players.

The Garden Route Badgers will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. However, Limpopo Impalas have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GRB vs LIM Match Details

The second match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on September 30 at Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRB vs LIM, Match 2

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report

The surface at Buffalo Park in East London looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between South Africa and England, where a total of 353 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets in 40 overs.

GRB vs LIM Form Guide

GRB - Will be playing their first match.

LIM - Will be playing their first match.

GRB vs LIM Probable Playing XI

GRB Playing XI

No injury updates.

J Du Plessis (c & wk), B Capell, J Van Briesies, H Kotze, M Christensen, A Malan, O Nyaku, S Whitehead, M Piedt, H America, and S Majiza.

LIM Playing XI

No injury updates.

S Masondo (wk), T Hobson, L Peters (c), N Shikwambana, L Steenkamp, R Haasbroek, L Kaestner, M Venter, C August, S Langa, and N Mahlaba.

GRB vs LIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Du Plessis

J Du Plessis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Masondo is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Peters

B Capell and L Peters are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Hobson has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

L Kaestner

L Kaestner and R Hassbroek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Malan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Whitehead

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Whitehead and C August. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Langa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GRB vs LIM match captain and vice-captain choices

L Kaestner

L Kaestner is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

A Malan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make A Malan the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GRB vs LIM, Match 2

L Peters

J Du Plessis

L Kaestner

A Malan

S Whitehead

Garden Route Badgers vs Limpopo Impalas Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Garden Route Badgers vs Limpopo Impalas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Garden Route Badgers vs Limpopo Impalas Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Du Plessis, S Masondo

Batters: T Hobson, B Capell, L Peters

All-rounders: R Haasbroek, A Malan, L Kaestner

Bowlers: S Whitehead, S Langa, C August

Garden Route Badgers vs Limpopo Impalas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Garden Route Badgers vs Limpopo Impalas Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Du Plessis

Batters: T Hobson, J Van Briesies, L Peters

All-rounders: R Haasbroek, A Malan, L Kaestner, M Venter

Bowlers: S Whitehead, M Piedt, C August

