GRB vs NCH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 6

The sixth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see the Garden Route Badgers (GRB) locking horns with the Northern Cape Heat (NCH) at Buffalo Park in East London on Friday, October 1. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the GRB vs NCH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their second game of the tournament and will be keen to take early strides in the tournament. The Northern Cape Heat have an experienced and in-form squad, whereas the Garden Route Badgers have a young squad of promising players.

The Northern Cape Heat will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Garden Route Badgers have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GRB vs NCH Match Details

The sixth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on October 1 at Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRB vs NCH, Match 6

Date and Time: October 1, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report

The surface at Buffalo Park in East London looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last international match played on this pitch was between South Africa and England, where a total of 353 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets in 40 overs.

GRB vs NCH Form Guide

GRB - Will be playing their first match

NCH - Will be playing their first match

GRB vs NCH Probable Playing XI

GRB Playing XI

No injury updates.

J Du Plessis (c & wk), B Capell, J Van Briesies, H Kotze, M Christensen, A Malan, O Nyaku, S Whitehead, M Piedt, H America, and S Majiza.

NCH Playing XI

No injury updates.

G Thomson, H Viljoen (wk), E Kemm, K Mohale, A Rasemene, J Van Dyk, R Moonsamy, V Mahlangu, K Smuts, T Ntuli, and J Oakes.

GRB vs NCH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Du Plessis

J Du Plessis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Viljoen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

B Capell

R Moonsamy and B Capell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Mahlangu has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Malan

A Malan and E Kemm are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Smuts is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Ntuli

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Ntuli and S Whiteman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Piedt is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GRB vs NCH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Malan

A Malan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

E Kemm

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make E Kemm the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GRB vs NCH, Match 6

E Kemm

A Malan

B Capell

R Moonsamy

K Smuts

Garden Route Badgers vs Northern Cape Heat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Garden Route Badgers vs Northern Cape Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Garden Route Badgers vs Northern Cape Heat Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Viljoen, J Du Plessis

Batters: B Capell, R Moonsamy, V Mahlangu

All-rounders: A Malan, E Kemm, K Smuts

Bowlers: S Whiteman, M Piedt, T Ntuli

Garden Route Badgers vs Northern Cape Heat Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Garden Route Badgers vs Northern Cape Heat Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Viljoen

Batters: B Capell, R Moonsamy, V Mahlangu

All-rounders: A Malan, E Kemm, O Nyaku, K Smuts

Bowlers: S Whiteman, A Rasemene, T Ntuli

