GRD v SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 22nd, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The opening match of the latest T10 League, the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Grenadine Divers facing off against the Salt Pond Breakers.

The Pond Breakers will be boosted by the presence of West Indies national team batsman Sunil Ambris in their side, while the Divers have the services of pacer Obed McCoy to bank on.

With the Caribbean islands having produced some batting-friendly surfaces over the last few years, a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Squads to choose from

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadine Divers

Anson Latchman, Shem Browne, Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy, Shammick Roberts.

Salt Pond Breakers

Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Christoy John, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton.

Match Details

Match: Grenadine Divers v Salt Pond Breakers

Date: May 22nd, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent

Pitch Report

The strip at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has not been used for recognised matches in the past, but it is expected to produce some movement early on for the pacers. Spinners might not get too much turn, given that a fresh pitch is going to be utilised for this game.

Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, S Ambris, D Hector, S Browne, R Pierre, U Thomas, A Hooper, R Browne, D Johnson, O McCoy, G Wyllie.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - R Browne.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, K Nedd, R Walker, S Browne, R Pierre, A Hooper, R Browne, T Pope, O McCoy, G Wyllie, W Strough.

Captain - R Walker, Vice-captain - R Pierre.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.