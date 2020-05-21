GRD v SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 22nd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for GRD vs SPB match of Vincy T10 League.
- Grenadine Divers will face off against Salt Pond Breakers in Match 1 of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020
The opening match of the latest T10 League, the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Grenadine Divers facing off against the Salt Pond Breakers.
The Pond Breakers will be boosted by the presence of West Indies national team batsman Sunil Ambris in their side, while the Divers have the services of pacer Obed McCoy to bank on.
With the Caribbean islands having produced some batting-friendly surfaces over the last few years, a high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
Squads to choose from
Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.
Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.
Probable Playing XIs
Grenadine Divers
Anson Latchman, Shem Browne, Ajex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Razie Browne, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy, Shammick Roberts.
Salt Pond Breakers
Seon Sween, Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Christoy John, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Javid Harry, Delorn Johnson, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton.
Match Details
Match: Grenadine Divers v Salt Pond Breakers
Date: May 22nd, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent
Pitch Report
The strip at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has not been used for recognised matches in the past, but it is expected to produce some movement early on for the pacers. Spinners might not get too much turn, given that a fresh pitch is going to be utilised for this game.
Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, S Ambris, D Hector, S Browne, R Pierre, U Thomas, A Hooper, R Browne, D Johnson, O McCoy, G Wyllie.
Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - R Browne.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, K Nedd, R Walker, S Browne, R Pierre, A Hooper, R Browne, T Pope, O McCoy, G Wyllie, W Strough.
Captain - R Walker, Vice-captain - R Pierre.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.