GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Final

The final of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see the Grenadines Divers (GRD) squaring off against the Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday, April 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Grenadines Divers won the first Qualifier against La Soufriere Hikers by six runs. They batted first and smashed 119 runs while La Soufriere Hikers were able to score only 113. Botanical Gardens Rangers won the second Qualifier against La Soufriere Hikers by four wickets.

The two teams have played 10 head-to-head matches. Both have won five matches each.

GRD vs BGR Match Details

The final of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 21 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game begins at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRD vs BGR, Final Match

Date and Time: 21st April, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played here was between Botanical Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers, where a total of 245 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

GRD vs BGR Form Guide

GRD - W L N/R

BGR - W W W

GRD vs BGR Probable Playing XI

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

S Brown (wk), R Williams, D Greaves, A Hooper, S Rambaran, M Small, J Ifil, O McCoy, R Richards, D Hoyte, W Strough

BGR Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, A Fletcher (wk), D Maloney, R Primus, K Cottoy, R Jeffrey, R Persaud, S Glasgow, D Cyrus, T Pope, K Dember

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 338 runs in the last ten matches. S Brown is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Primus

D Greaves and R Primus are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Primus is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 187 runs in the last ten matches. J Jeremiah is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Hooper

R Williams and A Hooper are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Hooper will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 57 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last seven matches. K Dember is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

O McCoy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Jeffrey and O McCoy. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O McCoy will complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 37 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last eight matches. D Cyrus is another good bowler pick for today's match.

GRD vs BGR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from Botanical Gardens Rangers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He has smashed 338 runs in the last ten matches.

O McCoy

A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from the Grenadines Divers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 37 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for GRD vs BGR, Final Match

A Hooper

O McCoy

A Fletcher

R Williams

S Brown

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brown, A Fletcher

Batters: R Primus, J Jeremiah, D Greaves

All-rounders: A Hooper, R Williams, K Dember

Bowlers: O McCoy, R Jeffrey, D Cyrus

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brown, A Fletcher

Batters: R Primus, J Jeremiah

All-rounders: A Hooper, R Williams, K Dember, R Persaud

Bowlers: O McCoy, R Jeffrey, D Cyrus

