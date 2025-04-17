GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 23

The 23rd match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Grenadines Divers (GRD) squaring off against Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Grenadines Divers have secured five victories in seven league matches. They secured a victory in their last outing against La Soufriere Hikers by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Botanical Gardens Rangers have won three of their last seven matches. They faced a defeat in their last match to Salt Pond Breakers by 7 wickets.

These two teams have played nine head-to-head matches. Grenadines Divers won five matches while Botanical Gardens Rangers have won four matches.

GRD vs BGR Match Details

The 23rd match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 17 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRD vs BGR, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 17th April 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and La Soufriere Hikers, where a total of 209 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

GRD vs BGR Form Guide

GRD - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

BGR - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

GRD vs BGR Probable Playing XI

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

S Brown (wk), R Williams, D Greaves, A Hooper, S Rambaran, M Small, J Ifil, O McCoy, R Richards, D Hoyte, W Strough

BGR Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, A Fletcher (wk), D Maloney, R Primus, K Cottoy, R Jeffrey, R Persaud, S Glasgow, D Cyrus, T Pope, K Dember

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 246 runs in the last seven matches. S Brown is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K Cottoy

D Greaves and K Cottoy are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Cottoy is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has garnered 169 runs in the last seven matches. R Primus is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Hooper

R Williams and A Hooper are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Hooper will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 57 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last six matches. D Cyrus is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

O McCoy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Jeffrey and O McCoy. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O McCoy will complete his quota of overs. He has accumulated 25 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last six matches. W Strough is another good bowler for today's match.

GRD vs BGR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from Botanical Gardens Rangers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and is in great form. He has slammed 246 runs in the last seven matches.

A Hooper

A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from the Grenadines Divers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 57 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for GRD vs BGR, 23rd Match

A Hooper

O McCoy

A Fletcher

R Williams

S Brown

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brown, A Fletcher

Batters: K Cottoy, D Greaves

All-rounders: S Glasgow, J Ifil, D Cyrus, A Hooper, R Williams

Bowlers: O McCoy, R Jeffrey

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brown, A Fletcher

Batters: K Cottoy, R Primus

All-rounders: S Rambaran, K Dember, D Cyrus, A Hooper, R Williams

Bowlers: O McCoy, R Jeffrey

