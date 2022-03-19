GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 1

Grenadines Divers (GRD) will take on Botanical Garden Rangers (BGR) in the first match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Saturday.

Six teams will be taking part in the Vincy Premier League T10 this year. They are Grenadines Divers, Botanical Garden Rangers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham and Ronald Cato are the key players for Grenadines Divers. Meanwhile, Botanical Garden Rangers could depend heavily on Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams and Keron Cottoy.

GRD vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

GRD

Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Hyron Shallow, Wesrick Strough, Bracie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Kody Horne, Irvin Warrican Jnr.

BGR

Andre Fletcher, Wayne Harper, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Salvan Browne, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Alex Samuel, Kimali Williams, Shahime Samuel.

Match Details

Match: GRD vs BGR, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 1.

Date and Time: March 19, 2022; 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be conducive to batters. They are expected to play big shots with ease. Pacers might extract some assistance later in the game, though.

Today’s GRD vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hyron Shallow could be one to watch out for after his superb performances in the previous edition of the competition. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the Vincy Premier League 2020, scoring 285 runs in ten games.

Batters

Andre Fletcher has an excellent T20 record and could be a key player for Botanical Garden Rangers. He has scored 5863 runs at a strike rate of close to 120 in 244 games.

Meanwhile, Shem Browne has played some key knocks for Grendines Divers in the last season of the Vincy Premier League. He scored 115 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 129.21.

All-rounders

Grenadines Divers captain Asif Hooper will be expected to lead his team from the front once again. He had an outstanding campaign last season, scoring 251 runs in ten games and also picking up 11 wickets. He could be a fabulous multiplier choice for your GRD vs BGR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Botanical Garden Rangers captain Kesrick Williams will lead the bowling unit for his team. He took nine wickets at a strike rate of 12.7 in the 2020 edition of the Vincy Premier League.

Five best players to pick in GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Asif Hooper (GRD)

Andre Fletcher (BGR)

Kesrick Williams (BGR)

Keron Cottoy (BGR)

Shem Browne (GRD).

Key stats for GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Asif Hooper: 251 runs and 11 wickets last season

Andre Fletcher: 5863 runs in 244 matches

Kesrick Williams: 9 wickets last season

Keron Cottoy: 132 runs and 8 wickets last season

Shem Browne: 115 runs last season.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Prediction

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hyron Shallow, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Denson Hoyte, Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Wesrick Strough.

Captain: Asif Hooper. Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hyron Shallow, Salvan Brown, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Denson Hoyte, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Wesrick Strough.

Captain: Kesrick Williams. Vice-Captain: Shem Browne.

