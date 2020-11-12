GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 13th, 2020

Match 14 of the Vincy Premier League has the Grenadines Divers facing off against the Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Friday.

The Grenadines Divers have blown hot and cold this season, with two wins in four games so far. Despite the best efforts of Obed McCoy and Tyrone Theophile, they haven't clicked as a unit, which is a cause for concern heading into this game.

Their opponents, the Rangers, are perhaps the team to beat with three wins out of three at the time of writing. Riding on the fortunes of Emmanuel Stewart at the top of the order, the Rangers look on course for another top-two finish in the Vincy Premier League.

While the Rangers are the clear favourites heading into this game, they will be wary of a resourceful Divers side consisting of some talented bowlers in Kevin Abraham and Asif Hooper. With both teams looking to sustain their bid for a knockout spot, another cracking game of cricket beckons in St Vincent!

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kenneth Dember, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

Predicted Playing 11

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Tyrone Theophile and Leon Quashie

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Winston Samuel and Zemron Providence

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, Match 14

Date: 13th November 2020, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter beckons in the Vincy Premier League with scores of over 100 being scored at an alarming rate. The pacers have gotten some help early on, but the batsmen have done well to make use of the batting-friendly conditions.

The spinners should have a say in the proceedings even though the dimensions of the ground go against them. With the pitch unlikely to change much during the game, both teams would ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Vincy Premier League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Stewart, T Theophile, S Browne, H Shallow, A Hooper, K Cottoy, R Browne, Z Providence, K Abraham, O McCoy and K Williams

Captain: T Theophile, Vice-Captain: K Cottoy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Stewart, T Theophile, S Browne, H Shallow, A Hooper, K Cottoy, W Harper, D Delpleche, K Abraham, O McCoy and K Williams

Captain: T Theophile, Vice-Captain: A Hooper