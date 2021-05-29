GRD vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 5th Place Playoff- May 29, 2021

Grenadines Divers will lock horns with Botanical Gardens Rangers in the fifth place playoff of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday.

Grenadines Divers finished fifth in the points table, having won just two out of their eight league stage matches. They lost their last match to Dark View Explorers by nine wickets. The Divers will be looking forward to winning today's match and confirming fifth spot in the Vincy Premier League T10 standings.

Botanical Gardens Rangers, on the other hand, have managed to pick up a solitary win from their eight league stage matches and finished bottom of the points table. They head into today's game on the back of a 27-run loss to the Salt Pond Breakers.

The Divers and the Rangers have met twice this season, with the former emerging victorious on both occasions.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant (WK), Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javed Williams, Richie Richards and Tilron Harry.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Irvin Warrican Jr., Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis and Michael Joseph.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Romario Grant (WK), Richie Richards, Javed Williams, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams (C), Reshawn Lewis, Wayne Harper (WK), Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Irvin Warrican Jr., Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Donald Delpleche, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 5th Place Playoff, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 29th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue being 81 runs. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track, which has produced some great competition between the bat and ball in the Vincy Premier League T10.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GRD vs BGR)

GRD vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wayne Harper, Jaheil Walters, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Kenson Dalzell, Donald Delpleche.

Captain: Asif Hooper. Vice-captain: Kesrick Williams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wayne Harper, Jaheil Walters, Richie Richards, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Winston Samuel, Kesrick Williams, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Donald Delpleche.

Captain: Asif Hooper. Vice-captain: Kadir Nedd.