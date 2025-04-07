GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 1

The 1st match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Grenadines Divers (GRD) squaring off against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Monday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
This will be the first match of the tournament and both the teams will look to start their season on a positive note. Grenadines Divers have a lot of good all-rounders who can be crucial in today's match. Dark View Explorers have a lot of experienced players who can use their experience to turn the outcome of the match.
These two teams have played eight head-to-head matches. Grenadines Divers won three matches while Dark View Explorers have won five matches.
GRD vs DVE Match Details
The 1st match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 7 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GRD vs DVE, 1st Match
Date and Time: April 7, 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.
GRD vs DVE Form Guide
GRD - Will be playing their first match
DVE - Will be playing their first match
GRD vs DVE Probable Playing XI
GRD Playing XI
No injury updates
Shatrughan Rambaran, Asif Hooper (c), Denson Hoyte, Marvin Small, Salvan Brown (wk), Ryshon Williams, Jamar Ifil, Obed McCoy, Richie Richards, Deron Greaves, Wesrick Strough
DVE Playing XI
No injury updates
Stephan Pascal (wk), Jonathan Carter, Ethan Gibson, Benniton Stapleton, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Kemar Smith, Kesrick Williams (c), Dean Browne, Kirton Lavia
GRD vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Brown
S Brown is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. S Pascal is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
J Carter
E Gibson and J Carter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Carter is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. D Hoyte is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
S Hooper
S Hooper and R Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Hooper will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. J Ifil is another good all-rounder for J nail-biting match.
Bowlers
O McCoy
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Williams and O McCoy. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O McCoy will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. R Richards is another good bowler for today's match.
GRD vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices
J Carter
J Carter is one of the most crucial picks from Dark View Explorers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has a lot of experience. He can smash the ball out of boundary rope easily.
R Williams
R Williams is one of the most crucial picks from Grenadines Divers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.
5 Must-Picks for GRD vs DVE, 1st Match
R Williams
J Carter
O McCoy
S Hooper
E Gibson
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Brown
Batters: J Carter, E Gibson, D Hoyte
All-rounders: R Williams, O Pienaar, J Ifil, S Hooper
Bowlers: K Williams, R Richards, O McCoy
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Brown
Batters: J Carter, E Gibson
All-rounders: R Williams, O Pienaar, J Ifil, S Hooper, S Rambaran
Bowlers: K Williams, D Browne, O McCoy
