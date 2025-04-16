GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Grenadines Divers (GRD) squaring off against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Grenadines Divers have won five of their last six matches. They won their last match against La Soufriere Hikers by eight wickets. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven matches. They won their last game of the tournament against Fort Charlotte Strikers by a margin of 27 runs.

These two teams have played nine head-to-head matches. Grenadines Divers won three matches while Dark View Explorers have won six matches.

Ad

Trending

GRD vs DVE Match Details

The 22nd match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 17 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRD vs DVE, 22nd Match

Date and Time: April 17, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Dark View Explorers, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 17 overs

GRD vs DVE Form Guide

Ad

GRD - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

DVE - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

GRD vs DVE Probable Playing XI

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

S Brown (wk), R Williams, D Greaves, A Hooper, S Rambaran, M Small, J Ifil, O McCoy, R Richards, D Hoyte, W Strough

DVE Playing XI

No injury updates

O Pienaar, E Gibson, J Carter, S Hooper, K Williams, T Harry (wk), B Stapleton, K Lavia, A Edwards, J Edwards, K Smith

Ad

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brown

S Brown is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 160 runs in the last six matches. S Pascal is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

E Gibson

E Gibson and J Carter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Gibson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 124 runs in the last seven matches. B Stapleton is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

O Pienaar

O Pienaar and A Hooper are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. O Pienaar will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 237 runs and taken five wickets in the last seven matches. K Smith is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

O McCoy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Strough and O McCoy. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O McCoy will complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 25 runs and scalped 11 wickets in the last six matches. R Richards is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

GRD vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices

O Pienaar

O Pienaar is one of the most crucial picks from Dark View Explorers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 237 runs and scalped five wickets in the last seven matches.

A Hooper

A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from the Grenadines Divers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Hooper will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 57 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last six matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for GRD vs DVE, 22nd Match

O Pienaar

K Smith

A Hooper

O McCoy

E Gibson

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brown

Ad

Batters: J Carter, D Greaves, E Gibson, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, S Rambaran, A Hooper, R Williams

Bowlers: O McCoy

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brown, S Pascal

Ad

Batters: E Gibson, B Stapleton

All-rounders: K Smith, O Pienaar, S Rambaran, A Hooper, R Williams, K Williams

Bowlers: O McCoy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️