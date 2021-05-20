GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 20, 2021

Grenadines Divers will lock horns with Dark View Explorers in the 11th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Thursday.

Grenadines Divers didn't start their season as per expectations. They lost their first two Vincy Premier League T10 matches. However, they won their last match against Botanical Gardens Rangers convincingly by nine wickets. They are currently fifth in the points table with a solitary win from their three matches.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are currently third in the Vincy Premier League T10 standings. They will head into Thursday's encounter on the back of a 19-run victory over the Fort Charlotte Strikers. The Explorers boast a batting line-up full of explosive batters who have the ability to go bonkers against any given opposition.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Tilron Harry (WK), Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams and Richie Richards.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Match 11, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 20th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. As the wicket stays true for the entire duration of the match, both teams should look to chase upon winning the toss.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GRD vs DVE)

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lindon James, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Razine Browne, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lindon James, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Kadir Nedd.