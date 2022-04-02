GRD vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match playoff

Grenadine Divers (GRD) will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the fifth-place playoff match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent.

Fort Charlotte Strikers' performances in the league stage have been poor, as they finished the league stage at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one of their eight games.

Meanwhile, Grenadine Divers have also had a very disappointing campaign, with just two victories in eight games.

GRD vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

GRD

Hyron Shallow (wk), Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Vedol Edwards, Asif Hooper (c), Denson Hoyte, Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Imran Joseph.

FCS

Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Reynolly Hillocks, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Rasheed Fredrick, Ray Jordan, Javid Harry.

Match Details

Match: GRD vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10, Match Playoff.

Date and Time: April 02, 2022, 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground Stadium has been balanced in recent games. The pacers should find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the team batting second winning majority of the games.

Today's GRD vs FCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hyron Shallow: He has struggled to score runs so far in the competition, managing just 66 in eight games. He could make a strong comeback in this match.

Batters

Roland Cato: Cato is his team's leading runscorer, but he struggled in the previous game. He has scored 148 runs at an average of 18.50 in eight Vincy T10 games. He is expected to fare better in this match.

All-rounders

Joshua James: James is a quality all-rounder, contributing with both bat and ball. He has scored 128 runs at an average of 25.60 and has picked up six wickets so far. He could be a good addition to your GRD vs FCS Dream11 fantasy team due to his experience.

Bowlers

Wesrick Strough: Strough is Grenadine Divers' leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 League, with nine wickets in eight games. He's a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Kirton Lavia (FCS) – 132 points

Sealroy Williams (FCS) – 189 points

Casmus Hackshaw (FCS) – 132 points.

Key stats for GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Richie Richards: Seven wickets and 34 runs in eight games; bowling average: 12.57.

Miles Bascombe: 141 runs in eight games; batting average: 17.62.

Kensley Joseph: 103 runs in eight games; batting average: 12.87.

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Prediction

GRD vs FCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hyron Shallow, Roland Cato, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Ray Jordan, Geron Wyllie, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph.

Captain: Joshua James. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

GRD vs FCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casmus Hackshaw, Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Miles Bascombe, Joshua James, Asif Hooper, Richie Richards, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredrick, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph.

Captain: Joshua James. Vice-captain: Richie Richards.

Edited by Bhargav