GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 match - May 23, 2021

Grenadines Divers will square off against the Fort Charlotte Strikers in the 18th match of the Vincy T10 tournament at Arnos Vale Stadium on Sunday.

Grenadines Divers have won just one match out of the four games they have played so far in the tournament. They are currently in fifth spot on the points table. The Divers will thus aim for a better ranking and look to put up an inspirational performance against the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers have won three out of the five matches they have played so far. They are currently in third spot on the points table and are expected to do well going forward in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Tilron Harry (wk), Romario Grant (c), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Asif Hooper (c), Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe (c), Kevin Peters, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Match 18

Venue: Arnos Vale Stadium

Date and Time (IST): 23rd May, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

A sporting wicket is on offer at Arnos Vale Stadium with both batsmen and bowlers expected to get enough assistance from this surface. The first innings score should be around 100.

The teams batting first have had a better record so far in the tournament and that trend is likely to continue. One can expect pace bowlers to pick up some crucial wickets in the initial overs while there is lateral movement on offer. However, the middle overs have proved to be tough for bowlers to contain batsmen.

Vincy T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GRD vs FCS)

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tilron Harry, Miles Bascombe, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Kirton Lavia, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Davian Barnum

Captain: Kirton Lavia Vice-captain: Asif Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casmus Hackshaw, Miles Bascombe, Shem Browne, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Asif Hooper, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Davian Barnum, Razine Browne

Captain: Miles Bascombe Vice-captain: Rasheed Fredericks