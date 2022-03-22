GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 7

Grenadines Divers will take on La Soufriere Hikers in the seventh match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Tuesday.

Grenadines Divers suffered a defeat at the hands of Botanical Garden Rangers in their first match of the season. They lost the game by nine wickets following the use of the D/L method. However, they bounced back strongly with a six-wicket win over Dark View Explorers in their next match.

Meanwhile, La Soufriere Hikers are still searching for their first win of the tournament. They have lost both their matches against Salt Pond Breakers and Botanical Garden Rangers and will have to be at their best here.

GRD vs LSH Probable Playing 11 Today

GRD XI

Hyron Shallow (wk), Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Kevin Abraham, Imran Joseph, Wesrick Strough, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Vedol Edwards

LSH XI

Gidron Pope (wk), Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andrew Thomas, Jeremy Layne, Nigel Small, Ojay Matthews, Jahiel Walters, Romario Bibby

Match Details

GRD vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 7

Date and Time: 23rd March, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be friendly for the batters. They will be expected to play big shots with a sense of freedom in the shortened 10-over format. Pacers might extract some assistance in the latter half of the match.

Today’s GRD vs LSH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hyron Shallow will be the player to watch out for after his superb performances in the competition previously. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the Vincy Premier League 2020, scoring 285 runs in 10 games. He has scored 38 runs in the opening two matches here.

Gidron Pope has scored 45 runs in the last two matches at a strike rate of 195.65. He has smashed three fours and four sixes.

Batters

Roland Cato has scored 34 runs in two matches so far. However, he will be expected to have a bigger impact in this game.

All-rounders

Grenadines Divers captain Asif Hooper is expected to lead his team from the front once again. He has scored 40 runs and has also taken one wicket. Hooper will be a fabulous multiplier choice for your GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Wesrick Strough has been consistent with his line and lengthso far. He has picked up four wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Wesrick Strough (GRD) – 132 points

Asif Hooper (GRD) – 111 points

Gidron Pope (LSH) – 100 points

Imran Joseph (GRD) – 83 points

Hyron Shallow (GRD) – 69 points

Important stats for GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Wesrick Strough: 4 wickets

Asif Hooper: 40 runs and 1 wicket

Gidron Pope: 45 runs

Imran Joseph: 46 runs

Desron Maloney: 27 runs

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction Today

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hyron Shallow, Gidron Pope, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Asif Hooper, Othneil Lewis, Dillon Douglas, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph, Jeremy Layne

Captain: Asif Hooper, Vice-Captain: Wesrick Strough

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gidron Pope, Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Asif Hooper, Othneil Lewis, Dillon Douglas, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph, Geron Wyllie

Captain: Dillon Douglas, Vice-Captain: Gidron Pope

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava