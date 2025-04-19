GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025, Qualifier 1

The 1st Qualifier match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will see Grenadines Divers (GRD) squaring off against La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Grenadines Divers have won five of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Botanical Gardens Rangers by seven wickets. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won six of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Salt Pond Breakers by five wickets.

These two teams have played seven head-to-head matches. Grenadines Divers have won two matches while La Soufriere Hikers have won five matches.

GRD vs LSH Match Details

The 1st Qualifier match of the West Indies T10 Vincy Premier League 2025 will be played on April 19 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRD vs LSH, 1st Qualifier Match

Date and Time: April 19, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played here was between Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers, where a total of 217 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

GRD vs LSH Form Guide

GRD - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

LSH - Won 6 of their last 8 matches

GRD vs LSH Probable Playing XI

GRD Playing XI

No injury updates

S Brown (wk), R Williams, D Greaves, A Hooper, S Rambaran, M Small, J Ifil, O McCoy, R Richards, D Hoyte, W Strough

LSH Playing XI

No injury updates

D Williams (wk), J Walters, L St. Paul, K Melius, D Douglas, D Charles, O Lewis, D Duncan, G Tyson, O Matthews, R Williams

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Walters

J Walters is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 180 runs in the last eight matches. S Brown is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

D Douglas

D Douglas and J St. Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. D Douglas is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team and bowl some overs. He has scored 159 runs and taken two wickets in the last eight matches. D Greaves is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Charles

D Charles and A Hopper are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Charles will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 257 runs and taken five wickets in the last eight matches. S Rambaran is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

O McCoy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O McCoy and O Matthews. Both the pacers can scalp a lot of wickets at this venue. O McCoy will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 37 runs in the last seven matches. K Dalzell is another good bowler for today's match.

GRD vs LSH match captain and vice-captain choices

D Charles

D Charles is one of the most crucial picks from La Soufriere Hikers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 257 runs and taken five wickets in the last eight matches.

A Hooper

A Hooper is one of the most crucial picks from the Grenadines Divers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. Hooper has scored 57 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for GRD vs LSH, 1st Qualifier Match

A Hooper

J Walters

S Brown

D Douglas

D Charles

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Walters, S Brown

Batters: D Greaves, D Douglas, J St. Paul

All-rounders: D Charles, S Rambaran, A Hooper, R Williams, R Williams

Bowlers: O McCoy

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Walters, S Brown

Batters: D Douglas

All-rounders: D Charles, S Rambaran, A Hooper, R Williams, O Lewis

Bowlers: O McCoy, O Matthews, K Dalzell

Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

