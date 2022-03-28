GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 20

Grenadines Divers (GRD) will take on La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) in the 20th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Tuesday.

The Divers are in a must-win situation heading into this game. They have been in poor form lately, losing recently to Botanic Garden Rangers and Salt Pond Breakers by heavy margins. They are fifth in the standings and have four points to their name.

Meanwhile, the Hikers have one foot in the playoffs but will want to secure a spot in the top two. They defeated Grenadines Divers by two wickets earlier this season. The Hikers also got the better of table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers by 25 runs in their last game.

GRD vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

GRD

Hyron Shallow (wk), Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Kevin Abraham, Imran Joseph, Wesrick Strough, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Kodi Grant.

LSH

Gidron Pope (wk), Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andrew Thomas, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams, Nigel Small, Jahiel Walters, Romario Bibby.

Match Details

Match: GRD vs LSH, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 20.

Date and Time: March 29, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be batting-friendly. Batters should be able to play big shots at will. Pacers might extract assistance in the later half of the game, though.

Today’s GRD vs LSH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope has scored 92 runs in the tournament so far. He can take down any bowling unit and is an aggressive hitter of the ball.

Batters

Kavem Hodge has had a spectacular campaign so far. He has scored 135 runs and has also scalped six wickets. Hodge could be a great captaincy choice for your GRD vs LSH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Dillon Douglas was in top form against Salt Pond Breakers in his last game. He remained unbeaten on 56 from just 28 deliveries. He also claimed three scalps with the ball.

Meanwhile, Grenadines Divers captain Asif Hooper will be expected to lead his team from the front once again. He has scored 90 runs and has also taken four wickets.

Bowlers

Rayan Williams has been a fabulous bowling option for La Soufriere Hikers. He has picked up 11 wickets so far in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Kavem Hodge (LSH) – 455 points

Rayan Williams (LSH) – 414 points

Dillon Douglas (LSH) – 372 points

Asif Hooper (GRD) – 315 points

Wesrick Strough (GRD) – 267 points.

Key stats for GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction team

Kavem Hodge: 135 runs and 5 wickets

Rayan Williams: 15 runs and 11 wickets

Dillon Douglas: 133 runs and 3 wickets

Asif Hooper: 77 runs and 3 wickets

Roland Cato: 105 runs.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gidron Pope, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Shem Browne, Desron Maloney, Asif Hooper, Dillon Douglas, Rayan Williams, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph, Jeremy Layne.

Captain: Kavem Hodge. Vice-Captain: Rayan Williams.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gidron Pope, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Shem Browne, Desron Maloney, Asif Hooper, Othneil Lewis, Dillon Douglas, Rayan Williams, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-Captain: Asif Hooper.

Edited by Bhargav