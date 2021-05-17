GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 17, 2021

Grenadines Divers will lock horns with La Soufriere Hikers in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Monday.

Grenadines Divers fell short of 11 runs while chasing a below-par total of 68 against the Salt Pond Breakers in their Vincy Premier League T10 opener. The Divers, who are currently fifth in the points table, have a nice blend of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters in their squad.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, started their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign with a bang and are currently second in the standings. They won their opening match against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by nine wickets. The defending champions will be looking forward to picking up a win on Monday and further strengthening their position in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Tilron Harry (WK) and Richie Richards.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK) and Salvan Browne.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 5, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 17th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Arnos Vale Ground is slightly on the slower side. While the bowlers have been pretty dominant on this ground, the batsmen have struggled to to break the shackles. Given the sluggish nature of the pitch, batting first upon winning the toss should be the preferred option.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GRD vs LSH)

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Ojay Matthews, Razine Browne, Kemron Strough, Kenson Dalzell.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Benniton Stapleton, Razine Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Shem Browne.