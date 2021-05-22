GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Match - May 22, 2021

Grenadines Divers will be up against La Soufriere Hikers in the 16th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Saturday.

Grenadines Divers have managed to win just one of their four matches and are currently fifth in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table. The Divers fell to a 35-run loss to the Dark View Explorers in their previous game.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have won four in four and are comfortably perched atop the standings. The Hikers are coming into the game on the back of a 31-run win over thever Salt Pond Breakers.

The reverse Vincy Premier League T10 fixture saw the Hikers winning the contest by six wickets.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Asif Hooper (C), Kevin Abraham, Tilron Harry (WK), Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams and Richie Richards.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer and Salvan Browne.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

La Soufriere Hikers

Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (C), Anson Latchman (WK), Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 16

Date & Time: 22nd May 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is overall a good batting track. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots. The wicket is easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GRD vs LSH)

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Benniton Stapleton, Razine Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Kenson Dalzell.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Benniton Stapleton, Razine Browne, Kemron Strough, Kenson Dalzell.

Captain: Asif Hooper. Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas.