GRD vs MAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Match 1 and 2

Granada CC will take on Madrid CC in the first and second match of the ECS T10 Cartama 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

This will be the first match of the competition for both sides and they’d want to take some time to get acclimatized to the conditions before playing a brand of aggressive cricket. Both Granada CC and Madrid CC have a strong blend of youth as well as experience and they’ll be hoping to go the distance in this competition.

GRD vs MAD Probable Playing 11 Today

GRD XI

Richie Abbott, Mike Epps, Phillip Townsend, Hashim Khan, Adrian Riley, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Vivian Kingma, Jose Quitian, Samuel Piper, Paul Fletcher, Todd Davey

MAD XI

Abdul Hakeem, Imran Siddique, Jon Woodward, Harry Young, Marcus Harvey, David Stirton, Daniel Walker, David Lea, Raheel Shafique, James Bentley, Lewis Clark

Match Details

GRD vs MAD, ECS T10 Cartama 2022, Match 1 and 2

Date and Time: 21st March, 2022, 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s GRD vs MAD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Abbott is a crucial player for Granada CC and it will be worth keeping an eye out for him. He has a fine T10 record and has smacked 108 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 150.

Batters

J Woodward has delivered impactful performances in the past and is likely to do the same for Madrid CC. He has amassed 126 runs and has also taken four wickets in eight matches.

All-rounders

A Riley is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He has scored 100 runs in just five matches and has also taken six wickets. Riley can also prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your GRD vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Harvey is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 82 runs and has also scalped four wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

V Kingma will lead the bowling attack for Granada CC and he has done well in the shorter formats of the game. He has picked up 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.35.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRD vs MAD Dream11 prediction team

A Riley (GRD)

M Harvey (MAD)

J Woodward (MAD)

V Kingma (GRD)

R Abbott (GRD)

Important stats for GRD vs MAD Dream11 prediction team

A Riley: 103 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

M Harvey: 82 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches

J Woodward: 126 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

V Kingma: 14 wickets in 9 matches

R Abbott: 108 runs in 5 matches

GRD vs MAD Dream11 Prediction Today

GRD vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Hakeem, R Abbott, I Siddique, J Woodward, P Townsend, A Riley, J ur Rehman, M Harvey, L Clark, R Shafique, V Kingma

Captain: A Riley, Vice-Captain: M Harvey

GRD vs MAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Abbott, I Siddique, J Woodward, P Townsend, A Riley, J ur Rehman, M Harvey, L Clark, R Shafique, V Kingma, J Bentley

Captain: J Woodward, Vice-Captain: V Kingma

Edited by Diptanil Roy