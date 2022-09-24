GRD vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 1 and Match 4

Granada (GRD) will be up against Malaga (MAL) in the first and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Spain 2022 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 1 and Match 4.

After a successful Group A phase of the ECS T10 Spain, which was won by Madrid United, the Group B phase of the competition is all set to begin.

Granada and Malaga will begin their respective campaigns against each other. Both sides are playing each other twice on the opening day, in matches 1 and 4. They would love to begin with a win to set the tone for the remainder of the tournament.

GRD vs MAL Match Details, Match 1 and Match 4

The first and fourth matches of ECS T10 Spain 2022 will be played on September 24, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The matches are set to take place at 3.00 pm and 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRD vs MAL, ECS T10 Spain 2022, Match 1 and Match 4

Date and Time: September 24, 2022, 3.00 pm and 9.00 pm IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GRD vs MAL Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 99

Average second innings score: 68

GRD vs MAL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Granada: NA

Malaga: NA

GRD vs MAL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Granada Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Granada Probable Playing 11

Mike Epps, Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Adrian Riley (c), Richard Abbott, Gerry O’Brien (wk), Gary Randall, Chris Brown, Samuel Piper, Andrew Applin, and Jamshaid Ur Rehman.

Malaga Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Malaga Probable Playing 11

Asif Tarar (c), Waqas Ahmed, Afzal Shah(wk), Nadeem Hussain, Syed Hussain, Hasnain Zia, Abdullah Khalid, Muhammad Zaman, Nauman Abid, Tahir Akram, and Ali Hasan.

GRD vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

W Ahmed (16 runs and 1 wicket in ECS 2021)

W Ahmed is a decent pick for the wicketkeeper category for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 16 runs and picked up a wicket during that tournament in 2021.

Top Batter pick

N Hussain (42 runs, Strike Rate: 168)

N Hussain is an experienced player for Malaga. He has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 168.

Top All-rounder pick

R Abbott (14 runs and 1 wicket in ECS 2021)

R Abbott could prove to be a crucial all-round pick for Granada. He has amassed 14 runs and has also scalped a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

A Tarar (3 wickets in ECS 2021)

A Tarar is the leader of the bowling unit for Malaga. He picked up three wickets in ECS 2021.

GRD vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hussain

N Hussain is a wonderful all-rounder who is expected to have a big impact on proceedings. He could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your GRD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Tarar

A Tarar is expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. He has solid numbers in his T10 career.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GRD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats N Hussain 42 runs A Tarar 3 wickets in ECS 2021 R Abbott 14 runs and 1 wicket in ECS 2021 W Ahmed 16 runs and 1 wicket in ECS 2021

GRD vs MAL match expert tips

There’s a lack of clarity when it comes to statistics and player roles since this is the first match of the campaign. Users are advised to do their due diligence before selecting their final GRD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Side.

GRD vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1 and Match 4, Head to Head League

GRD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: P Townsend, W Ahmed

Batters: A Tufchi, H Zia, N Hussain

All-rounders: A Zia, R Abbott, S Hussain

Bowlers: A Tarar, J Ur Rehman, M Mohsin

GRD vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1 and Match 4, Grand League

GRD vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: W Ahmed

Batters: A Tufchi, H Zia, N Hussain

All-rounders: A Zia, R Abbott, S Hussain

Bowlers: A Tarar, J Ur Rehman, M Mohsin, G Randall

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far