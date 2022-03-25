GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 Matches 17 & 18

Granada (GRD) will take on Madrid United (MAU) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartama 2022 matches at the Cartama Oval on Friday.

Granada have played five ECS T10 Cartama 2022 games so far and have one win, three losses and a no-result to their name. Madrid United, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the competiton. They have had four of their games washed out, while losing their other two encounters.

GRD vs MAU Probable Playing 11 today

Granada: Joe Whitehead (wk), James Davies, Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Richard Abbott, Adrian Riley (c), Andrew Applin, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Chris Brown, Vivian Kingma, Stuart Ross

Madrid United: Sajjad Mirza, Aqib Hussain, Kamil Ahmed, Usman Muhammad, Waqar Mirza (wk), Abdullah Farooq, Robiul Khan, Waqar Hussain, Kash Iqbal, Ashraf Muhammad (c), Kowser Ahmed

Match Details

GRD vs MAU, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Cartama 2022

Date & Time: March 25th 2022, 2 & 4 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is good to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big totals at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store of us for Friday's double-header.

Today’s GRD vs MAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richard Abbott is safe behind the stumps and can effectively contribute with the bat as well.

Batter

Joe Whitehead has been in excellent form in the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, amassing 122 runs at a strike rate of 164.86. He can also chip in with the ball.

All-rounder

Sajjad Mirza has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 75 runs and picked up two wickets in two games.

Bowler

Robiul Khan has one wicket and 13 runs to his name in two ECS T10 Cartama 2022 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team

Joe Whitehead (GRD): 202 points

Sajjad Mirza (MAU): 191 points

James Davies (GRD): 180 points

Philip Townsend (GRD): 157 points

Robiul Khan (MAU): 101 points

Important stats for GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajjad Mirza: 75 runs & 2 wickets

Robiul Khan: 13 runs & 1 wicket

Joe Whitehead: 122 runs

Philip Townsend: 15 runs & 4 wickets

GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartama 2022)

Dream11 Team for Granada vs Madrid United - ECS T10 Cartama 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richard Abbott, Ashraf Muhammad, Kowser Ahmed, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Kamil Ahmed, Sajjad Mirza, James Davies, Vivian Kingma, Robiul Khan, Jamshaid Ur Rehman.

Captain: Sajjad Mirza. Vice-captain: Joe Whitehead.

Dream11 Team for Granada vs Madrid United - ECS T10 Cartama 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richard Abbott, Ashraf Muhammad, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Kamil Ahmed, Sajjad Mirza, James Davies, Vivian Kingma, Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Jamshaid Ur Rehman.

Captain: Sajjad Mirza. Vice-captain: James Davies.

Edited by Samya Majumdar