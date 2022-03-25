GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartama 2022 Matches 17 & 18

Granada (GRD) will take on Madrid United (MAU) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cartama 2022 matches at the Cartama Oval on Friday.
Granada have played five ECS T10 Cartama 2022 games so far and have one win, three losses and a no-result to their name. Madrid United, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the competiton. They have had four of their games washed out, while losing their other two encounters.
GRD vs MAU Probable Playing 11 today
Granada: Joe Whitehead (wk), James Davies, Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Richard Abbott, Adrian Riley (c), Andrew Applin, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Chris Brown, Vivian Kingma, Stuart Ross
Madrid United: Sajjad Mirza, Aqib Hussain, Kamil Ahmed, Usman Muhammad, Waqar Mirza (wk), Abdullah Farooq, Robiul Khan, Waqar Hussain, Kash Iqbal, Ashraf Muhammad (c), Kowser Ahmed
Match Details
GRD vs MAU, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Cartama 2022
Date & Time: March 25th 2022, 2 & 4 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval is good to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big totals at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store of us for Friday's double-header.
Today’s GRD vs MAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Richard Abbott is safe behind the stumps and can effectively contribute with the bat as well.
Batter
Joe Whitehead has been in excellent form in the ECS T10 Cartama 2022, amassing 122 runs at a strike rate of 164.86. He can also chip in with the ball.
All-rounder
Sajjad Mirza has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 75 runs and picked up two wickets in two games.
Bowler
Robiul Khan has one wicket and 13 runs to his name in two ECS T10 Cartama 2022 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team
Joe Whitehead (GRD): 202 points
Sajjad Mirza (MAU): 191 points
James Davies (GRD): 180 points
Philip Townsend (GRD): 157 points
Robiul Khan (MAU): 101 points
Important stats for GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team
Sajjad Mirza: 75 runs & 2 wickets
Robiul Khan: 13 runs & 1 wicket
Joe Whitehead: 122 runs
Philip Townsend: 15 runs & 4 wickets
GRD vs MAU Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartama 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richard Abbott, Ashraf Muhammad, Kowser Ahmed, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Kamil Ahmed, Sajjad Mirza, James Davies, Vivian Kingma, Robiul Khan, Jamshaid Ur Rehman.
Captain: Sajjad Mirza. Vice-captain: Joe Whitehead.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richard Abbott, Ashraf Muhammad, Philip Townsend, Joe Whitehead, Kamil Ahmed, Sajjad Mirza, James Davies, Vivian Kingma, Robiul Khan, Abdullah Farooq, Jamshaid Ur Rehman.
Captain: Sajjad Mirza. Vice-captain: James Davies.