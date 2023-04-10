GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s VPL 2023 match - April 10th, 2023  

Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) are set to face off in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 on Monday, April 10. The GRD vs SPB match will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

The Vines have a strong squad at their disposal. They have quite a few players who have played for the West Indies and in domestic leagues around the world. They can be a tough team to beat.

The Breakers, on the other hand, have the likes of Sunil Ambris and Dillon Johnson in their ranks, which means that there is no dearth of experience in their ranks.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for GRD vs SPB. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Chadwick Walton (GRD) – 9 credits

Chadwick Walton is a veteran of the shortest format, having played in several T20 leagues all over the world. He has the experience of batting both in the top and middle order. Walton is registered at nine credits and should be one of the picks for your Dream XI team. He can be used as a multiplier as well for the GRD vs SPB game.

#2 Sunil Ambris (SPB) – 9 credits

Sunil Ambris has been picked by over 95 percent of the Dream11 users for the GRD vs SPB game, which shows how popular he is. The right-handed batter has played for the West Indies and can play his shots in the hour of need. Ambris does not bowl a whole lot in top-level cricket, but has been a handy bowler in the history of the Vincy Premier League.

#1 Asif Hooper (GRD) – 9 credits

Asif Hooper is not an overly popular name in West Indies cricket, but is a mightily effective cricketer. He is a genuine wicket-taker and bats in the top and middle order for his team. He has been picked up by 93 percent of the Dream11 users for the GRD vs SPB game and around 34 percent of them have made him captain and vice-captain.

