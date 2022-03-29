GRD vs SPB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 21

The Grenadine Divers (GRD) will take on the Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) in the 21st match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent.

Salt Pond Breakers had a great start to the tournament, winning their first five matches in a row, but lost their last two due to poor batting. With Grenadine Divers' bowling being weak, their batters have a great opportunity to regain form.

Salt Pond Breakers are currently in second place in the points table. With a win here, they will have a good chance of advancing to the top spot.

Grenadine Divers' season, meanwhile, has been a total failure thus far, with only two wins in seven games. This match will be a do-or-die situation for them as they look to put up a strong fight against the Salt Pond Breakers side.

GRD vs SPB Probable Playing 11 Today

GRD XI

Hyron Shallow (wk), Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Vedol Edwards, Asif Hooper (c), Denson Hoyte, Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Imran Joseph.

SPB XI

Anson Latchman (wk), Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Rickford Walker, Davian Barnum, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Benninton Stapleton, Jomel Warrican, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne

Match Details

GRD vs SPB, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 21

Date and Time: March 29, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground should help both batters and bowlers. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 101 runs.

Today's GRD vs SPB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hyron Shallow: He has struggled to score runs so far in the competition, managing just 63 in seven games. He'll tend to make a strong comeback in today's match.

Batters

Roland Cato: Cato is his team's leading scorer and has consistently performed throughout the competition. He has scored 147 runs at an average of 21.00 in seven Vincy T10 matches.

All-rounders

Asif Hooper: Hooper is a quality all-rounder capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 90 runs while also taking four wickets in seven matches. Hooper is a good addition to your GRD vs SPB Dream11 fantasy team due to his experience.

Bowlers

Wesrick Strough: Strough is Grenadine Divers' leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 League with eight wickets in seven matches. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Geron Wyllie (GRD) – 156 points

Benniton Stapleton (SPB) – 202 points

Imran Joseph (GRD) – 280 points

Important stats for GRD vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Kadeem Alleyne: 143 runs and seven wickets in seven games; batting average: 23.83

Ryan John: 124 runs and six wickets in seven games; batting average: 20.66

Kensley Joseph: Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 5.60

GRD vs SPB Dream11 Prediction

GRD vs SPB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hyron Shallow, Roland Cato, Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Rickford Walker, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph.

Captain: Kadeem Alleyne Vice-captain: Asif Hooper

GRD vs SPB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anson Latchman, Roland Cato, Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Delorn Johnson, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne, Wesrick Strough, Benninton Stapleton.

Captain: Kadeem Alleyne Vice-captain: Ryan John

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee