GRD vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 10th, 2020

Match 7 of the Vincy Premier League 2020 features a riveting contest between the Grenadines Divers against the Salt Pond Breakers on Tuesday.

The Divers have won one and lost one game so far in the competition. After they were unlucky to lose their first game, the Divers came back strong in the next contest as they beat the Explorers by 19 runs. Boasting of a power-packed batting unit, the Divers will eye another win on Tuesday, although it isn't as easy it seems.

Their opponents, the Salt Pond Breakers, have won their only game so far at the time of writing. With the likes of Sunil Ambris and Ryan John starring for them, the Breakers are in prime position for a very long campaign.

Although Ambris and Co. are the clear favourites for this game, anything can happen in a game of T10 cricket, and this should even the odds to an extent for the Divers. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket as both teams look to seal their second win in this competition.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas

Predicted Playing 11

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper and Tyrone Theophile.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Leshawn Lewis, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Romano Pierre, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Seon Sween and Jeremy Layne

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Match 7

Date: 10th November 2020, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

A decent batting beckons at the Arnos Vale Ground, with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen have looked to take the attack to the bowlers early on, but wickets in hand will be key for both sides in this fixture.

There should be some spin on offer as well, which should make for an even contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with this being a morning fixture. 80-90 should be par at this venue, with the pitch expected to get slower as the match progresses.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD vs SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Harper, S Browne, L Lewis, U Thomas, A Hooper, S Ambris, R John, R Williams, D Johnson, O McCoy and G Wyllie

Captain: S Ambris, Vice-Captain: A Hooper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Harper, S Browne, L Lewis, T Theophile, A Hooper, S Ambris, R John, R Williams, D Johnson, O McCoy and K Abraham

Captain: S Ambris, Vice-Captain: O McCoy