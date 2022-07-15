GRE vs CRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 11

Greece (GRE) will take on Croatia (CRO) in the 11th match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Friday, July 15.

Both teams have had a rough start to the competition, with Greece losing by nine wickets to Italy and Croatia losing by eight wickets to Sweden. Batting has been a common issue, with both teams scoring less than 70 runs in their respective games.

Meanwhile, Greece have a strong bowling lineup that includes Aristides Karvelas and Alex Karvelas, and they will be hoping to get a respectable total to defend. A thrilling game awaits us in Vantaa, with both teams looking for their first win of the tournament.

GRE vs CRO Probable Playing 11 Today

GRE XI

Tasos Manousis (c), Georgios Galanis, Spiros Bogdos (wk), Aristides Karvelas, Amarpreet Mehmi, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Alex Karvelas, Aslam Mohammad, Geremy Fatouros, Peter Magafas, Andreas Gasteratos

CRO XI

Jeffrey Grzinic (c&wk), Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Sheldon Valjalo, Boro Jerkovic, Daniel Marsic, Sohail Ahmad, Jason Newton, Aman Maheshwari, Wasal Kamal, John Vujinovich

Match Details

Match: GRE vs CRO, T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Match 11.

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today's GRE vs CRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Spiros Bogdos: He is a safe and worthy choice for the wicket-keeper's position. However, in his previous outing against Italy, Bogdos failed miserably, scoring only 20 runs. He'll be eager to perform in this game.

Batters

Christopher Turkich: Christopher Turkich has struggled with the bat so far in the competition, scoring only 15 runs in one game. He will look to improve his fortunes in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Alex Karvelas: Alex Karvelas can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He scored 10 runs and took one wicket in his previous outing against Italy. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your GRE vs CRO Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Arslan Ahmed: Arslan Ahmed has done exceptionally well with the ball in his previous series, taking six wickets at an average of 15.67. However, he is yet to shine in the ongoing competition. Given his ability, he is expected to perform well in the upcoming games.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRE vs CRO Dream11 prediction team

Sheldon Valjalo (CRO).

Christodoulos Bogdanos (GRE).

Boro Jerkovic (CRO).

Aslam Mohammad (GRE).

Daniel Marsic (CRO).

GRE vs CRO Dream11 Prediction Today

GRE vs CRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Spiros Bogdos, Tasos Manousis, Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Aristides Karvelas, Alex Karvelas, Jason Newton, Sheldon Valjalo, Georgios Galanis, Geremy Fatouros, Sohail Ahmad

Captain: Alex Karvelas | Vice-Captain: Christopher Turkich.

GRE vs CRO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Spiros Bogdos, Tasos Manousis, Daniel Turkich, Christopher Turkich, Aristides Karvelas, Alex Karvelas, Jason Newton, Sheldon Valjalo, Georgios Galanis, Geremy Fatouros, Sohail Ahmad

Captain: Alex Karvelas | Vice-Captain: Jason Newton.

