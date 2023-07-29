GRE vs CYP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Czechia T10 match - July 29th, 2023

Greece and Cyprus will clash against each other in the third match of ECI Czechia T10 at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague, on Saturday, July 29.

Greece is comparatively new to this particular format and enter this game with limited ECS experience. To make a mark in the competition, they need to put their best foot forward.

Cyprus, on the other hand, boasts a well-balanced side with a mixture of young and experienced blood in their squad. They would start this game as strong favorites.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the GRE vs CYP Dream11 game.

#3 Aslam Mohammad (GRE) - 9 Credits

Greece with their limited experience would heavily rely on their opening batter and all-rounder Aslam Mohammad, who has so far scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 156.64.

With the ball, Mohammad has proven his prowess, scalping 21 wickets at an economy of 9.69. We can expect him to pick up a good number of fantasy points in the GRE vs CYP Dream11 game.

#2 Vimal Khanduri (CYP) - 8 Credits

Cyprus all-rounder Vimal Khanduri is another player to watch out for. He has so far scored 677 runs at a decent strike rate of 124.90. Moreover, he has also picked 29 wickets as a bowler.

Given Khanduri's good experience in both batting and bowling departments, he can accumulate a good number of fantasy points in the GRE vs CYP Dream11 game.

#1 Roman Mazumder (CYP) - 7.5 Credits

Roman Mazumder, the Greece batting all-rounder, has a lot of experience in this format. In the 71 matches he has played so far, he has scored 1159 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 160.97

Apart from his batting heroics, he has also picked 23 wickets with the ball in hand. Mazumder, thus, is a promising skipper choice in the GRE vs CYP Dream11 game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GRE vs CYP Dream11 contest? Aslam Mohammad Roman Mazumder 0 votes