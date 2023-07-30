GRE vs CYP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Czechia T10, Match 9

The 9th match of the ECI Czechia T10 will see Cyprus (CYP) squaring off against Greece (GRE) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRE vs CYP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Cyprus have lost both their matches. Greece, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in two games.

Although both teams have not been top-notch with their performances, Greece is likely to win this game.

GRE vs CYP Match Details

The 9th match of the ECI Czechia T10 will be played on July 30 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRE vs CYP, Match 9

Date and Time: 30th July 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Greece and Czechia, where a total of 155 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

GRE vs CYP Form Guide

GRE - L N/R W

CYP - L L

GRE vs CYP Probable Playing XI

GRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Christos Molinaris (wk), Amarpreet Mehmi, Alexis Souvlakis, Shabbir Arslan, Georgios Stogiannos, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Andreas Gasteratos, Aslam Mohammad ©, Sinan Khan, Georgios Galanis, Asrar Ahmed

CYP Playing XI

No injury updates

M Khan, James Chialoufas, H Singh, Roman Mazumder, Lovedeep Sandhu, PN Gamage, Roshan Siriwardana, Preetaj Doel (wk), I Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh Brar (c), Lovedeep Singh

GRE vs CYP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Deol

P Deol is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Molinaris is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Arslan

S Arslan and A Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Mazumder played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Siriwardana

R Siriwardana and A Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Sandhu is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmed and V Khanduri. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Vasilakis is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GRE vs CYP match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arslan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Arslan as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You should definitely make him the captain of your team. He has earned 227 points in the last two matches.

A Ahmed

A Ahmed will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 154 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for GRE vs CYP, Match 9

R Siriwardana

A Ahmed

L Sandhu

V Khanduri

S Arslan

Greece vs Cyprus Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Greece vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Deol

Batters: S Arslan (c)

All-rounders: A Mohammad, L Sandhu, R Siriwardana (vc)

Bowlers: A Ahmed, S Khan, V Khanduri, H Singh, S Vasilakis, W Ali

Greece vs Cyprus Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Deol

Batters: S Arslan (c), A Singh

All-rounders: A Mohammad, L Sandhu, S Siriwardana

Bowlers: A Ahmed (vc), S Khan, V Khanduri, H Singh, S Vasilakis