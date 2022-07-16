GRE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A, Match 14

Greece (GRE) will lock horns with Finland (FIN) in the 14th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A at Kerava National Ground in Kerava on Saturday, July 16.

Greece are placed at the bottom of the Group 1 points table, having failed to win their first two games. They lost their last match against Croatia by three runs. Finland, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches. They lost their last encounter against Italy by five wickets.

GRE vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

GRE XI

Tasos Manousis (C), Georgios Galanis, Spiros Bogdos (WK), Aristides Karvelas, Amarpreet Mehmi, Christodoulos Bogdanos, Alex Karvelas, Aslam Mohammad, Geremy Fatouros, Peter Magafas, Andreas Gasteratos.

FIN XI

Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins (C), Aravind Mohan, Matthew Jenkinson, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Mahesh Tambe, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Raaz Mohammad, Vanraaj Padhaal.

Match Details

GRE vs FIN, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A, Match 14

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava, Finland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a sporting one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 119 runs.

Today’s GRE vs FIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Aravind has been in decent form with the bat this season, scoring 65 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 108.33.

Batters

Nathan Collins: Nathan has scored 25 runs in two matches. He is an experienced batter who can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points.

Sapan Mehta: Mehta has scored 23 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 74.19. He is expected to open the innings for Croatia on Saturday.

All-rounders

Peter Gallagher: Gallagher is having a pretty decent outing with both the bat and ball in the tournament. He scored 29 runs and scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.38 in two matches.

Alex Karvelas: Alex has scored 21 runs in two games, while also managing to pick up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. He is expected to prove decisive once again.

Bowlers

Raaz Mohammad: Raaz will lead Finland's bowling attack on Saturday. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.71.

Geremy Fatouros: Fatouros is coming off a solid performance where he scored 18 runs while also picking up one crucial wicket. He will be hoping to keep the momentum alive and perform well in this game as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRE vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Peter Gallagher (FIN) - 177 points

Raaz Mohammad (FIN) - 150 points

Mahesh Tambe (FIN) - 116 points

Geremy Fatouros (GRE) - 98 points

Aravind Mohan (FIN) - 94 points

Important Stats for GRE vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Peter Gallagher: 29 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 193.33 & ER - 5.38

Raaz Mohammad: 4 wickets in 2 matches ; ER - 5.71

Mahesh Tambe: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.27

Geremy Fatouros: 33 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 84.62 & ER - 4.20

Aravind Mohan: 65 runs in 2 matches; SR - 108.33

GRE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A)

GRE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Mahesh Tambe, Geremy Fatouros, Raaz Mohammad, Alex Karvelas, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Sapan Mehta, Aristides Karvelas, Tasos Manousis.

Captain: Peter Gallagher. Vice-captain: Nathan Collins.

GRE vs FIN Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Mohan, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Tasos Manousis, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Aristides Karvelas, Alex Karvelas, Raaz Mohammad, Mahesh Tambe, Georgios Galanis.

Captain: Peter Gallagher. Vice-captain: Amjad Sher.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far