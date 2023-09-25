GRE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2023, Match 3

Greece (GRE) will take on Spain (SPA) in the third game of the European Cricket Championship 2023 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the GRE vs SPA Dream11 prediction for today's European Cricket Championship 2023 game.
Spain were the second runners-up in the previous season, losing to England XI in the second Qualifier. They finished second in the points table last time with five wins from eight games and will aim to build on that success, counting on players like Atif Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Ihsan, and Daniel Doyle Calle.
Meanwhile, Greece have announced a well-balanced squad for this tournament, featuring Amarpreet Singh, Aslam Mohammad, and Asrar Ahmed, who are eager to start afresh this year and kick off their campaign with a victory.
GRE vs SPA Match Details
The third game of the European Cricket Championship 2023 between Greece and Spain will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: GRE vs SPA, Match 3, European Cricket Championship 2023
Date & Time: September 25, 2023; 07:30 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
Live Streaming: Fancode
GRE vs SPA Pitch Report
The pitch at Cartama Oval is known for being a spin-friendly surface. The ball tends to stick to the surface and produce turn and bounce, allowing spinners to extract spin and deceive the batters. A score of between 70 and 90 could prove to be par.
GRE vs SPA Probable Playing XIs
Greece injury/team news
No injury concerns
Probable Playing XI
Alexis Souvlakis, Georgios Galanis, Amarpreet Singh, Aslam Mohammad (c), Sinan Khan, Ali Muaaz, Zubair Ashraf, Georgios Stogiannos, Andreas Gasteratos, Asrar Ahmed, Christos Molinaris (wk)
Spain injury/team news
No injury concerns
Probable Playing XI
Muhammad Ihsan(WK), Daniel Doyle Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Dar, Yasir Ali, Kamran Muhammad-I, Atif Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Charlie Rumistrzewicz
Today's GRE vs SPA Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Muhammad Ihsan
Muhammad Ihsan is a good option for the wicketkeeper's role for this outing.
Top Batter Pick
Babar Khan
Babar Khan displayed his abilities with both the bat and the ball in the last competition. His form is a great boost for Spain, and he's expected to continue it this season, too.
Top All-rounder Pick
Saleem Dar
Saleem Dar is an experienced left-handed batter and capable right-arm medium-fast bowler who performed impressively in the last competition. That makes him a must-have for this game.
Top Bowler Pick
Abrar Ahmed
Abrar Ahmed had a terrific season with the ball last year, taking wickets at regular intervals, making him a good fantasy pick.
GRE vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices
Lorne Burns
Lorne Burns was fabulous with both the bat and the ball last season, scoring 69 runs and taking three wickets in seven games. He could be a good captaincy pick.
Daniel Doyle Calle
Daniel Doyle Calle is a star batter for Spain, who looked impressive against both pacers and spinners last year. He will look to replicate that form, when he scored 541 runs at an average of 41.62 in 21 games, and is a strong pick for the vice-captaincy.
Five must-picks for GRE vs SPA Dream11 fantasy cricket
Sinan Khan
Prince Dhiman
Hamza Dar
Ali Muaaz
Zubair Ashraf
GRE vs SPA Match Expert Tips 3rd match
Hamza Dar has been a consistent performer for Spain, scoring 268 runs and taking 15 wickets in 20 games last year. He has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs, and is expected to do so again.
GRE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd match, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan
Batters: Daniel Doyle Calle, R Panchal, A Singh
All-Rounders: Saleem Dar, M Babar, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns
Bowlers: M Atif, Atif Ahmed, G Galanis
GRE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd match, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan
Batters: Daniel Doyle Calle, Babar Khan, A Singh
All-Rounders: Saleem Dar, M Babar, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, Atif Mohammad
Bowlers: M Atif, Atif Ahmed