GRE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2023, Match 3

Greece (GRE) will take on Spain (SPA) in the third game of the European Cricket Championship 2023 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the GRE vs SPA Dream11 prediction for today's European Cricket Championship 2023 game.

Spain were the second runners-up in the previous season, losing to England XI in the second Qualifier. They finished second in the points table last time with five wins from eight games and will aim to build on that success, counting on players like Atif Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Muhammad Ihsan, and Daniel Doyle Calle.

Meanwhile, Greece have announced a well-balanced squad for this tournament, featuring Amarpreet Singh, Aslam Mohammad, and Asrar Ahmed, who are eager to start afresh this year and kick off their campaign with a victory.

GRE vs SPA Match Details

The third game of the European Cricket Championship 2023 between Greece and Spain will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GRE vs SPA, Match 3, European Cricket Championship 2023

Date & Time: September 25, 2023; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

GRE vs SPA Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is known for being a spin-friendly surface. The ball tends to stick to the surface and produce turn and bounce, allowing spinners to extract spin and deceive the batters. A score of between 70 and 90 could prove to be par.

GRE vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

Greece injury/team news

No injury concerns

Probable Playing XI

Alexis Souvlakis, Georgios Galanis, Amarpreet Singh, Aslam Mohammad (c), Sinan Khan, Ali Muaaz, Zubair Ashraf, Georgios Stogiannos, Andreas Gasteratos, Asrar Ahmed, Christos Molinaris (wk)

Spain injury/team news

No injury concerns

Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Ihsan(WK), Daniel Doyle Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills, Asjad Butt, Prince Dhiman, Hamza Dar, Yasir Ali, Kamran Muhammad-I, Atif Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Charlie Rumistrzewicz

Today's GRE vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Ihsan is a good option for the wicketkeeper's role for this outing.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Khan

Babar Khan displayed his abilities with both the bat and the ball in the last competition. His form is a great boost for Spain, and he's expected to continue it this season, too.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saleem Dar

Saleem Dar is an experienced left-handed batter and capable right-arm medium-fast bowler who performed impressively in the last competition. That makes him a must-have for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Abrar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed had a terrific season with the ball last year, taking wickets at regular intervals, making him a good fantasy pick.

GRE vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Lorne Burns

Lorne Burns was fabulous with both the bat and the ball last season, scoring 69 runs and taking three wickets in seven games. He could be a good captaincy pick.

Daniel Doyle Calle

Daniel Doyle Calle is a star batter for Spain, who looked impressive against both pacers and spinners last year. He will look to replicate that form, when he scored 541 runs at an average of 41.62 in 21 games, and is a strong pick for the vice-captaincy.

Five must-picks for GRE vs SPA Dream11 fantasy cricket

Sinan Khan

Prince Dhiman

Hamza Dar

Ali Muaaz

Zubair Ashraf

GRE vs SPA Match Expert Tips 3rd match

Hamza Dar has been a consistent performer for Spain, scoring 268 runs and taking 15 wickets in 20 games last year. He has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs, and is expected to do so again.

GRE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd match, Head-to-Head League

GRE vs SPA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Daniel Doyle Calle, R Panchal, A Singh

All-Rounders: Saleem Dar, M Babar, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns

Bowlers: M Atif, Atif Ahmed, G Galanis

GRE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd match, Grand League

GRE vs SPA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Daniel Doyle Calle, Babar Khan, A Singh

All-Rounders: Saleem Dar, M Babar, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, Atif Mohammad

Bowlers: M Atif, Atif Ahmed