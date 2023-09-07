Greece Women vs Serbia Women - Dream11 Prediction - Corfu Women’s T20I Series 2023

Greece Women will take on Serbia Women in match number six of the Corfu Women’s T20I Series 2023 at the Marina Ground, Corfu on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GRE-W vs SRB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Greece Women played two matches on the first day of the tournament and they won both. They hunted down 134 with 10 balls to spare against Romania Women before they restricted Luxembourg Women for just 75/7. Meanwhile, Serbia Women lost their first match against Luxembourg Women.

GRE-W vs SRB-W, Match Details

The 6th match of the Corfu Women’s T20I Series 2023 between Greece Women and Serbia Women will be played on September 7th 2023 at Marina Ground, Corfu. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GRE-W vs SRB-W

Date & Time: September 7th 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marina Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The track at the Marina Ground in Corfu has been a decent one to bat on. There has been some turn for the spinners and the new ball might do a bit for the seamers. Thus, an all-round surface could be in store for this game.

GRE-W vs SRB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Greece Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Greece Women Probable Playing XI: Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou (wk), Maria Syrioti, Sofia Nefeling Georgota (c), Aggeliki Savvani, Evangellia Grammenou, Adamantia Makri, Vasiliki Moulinou, Theodora Parisi-mesimeri, Maria Polymeri, Maria-afroditi Vervitsioti, Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou

Serbia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Serbia Women Probable Playing XI: Magdalena Nikolic, Vera Bislomovic, Sladjana Matijevic (c), Tamara Trajkovic, Ana Mileusnic (wk), Teodora Martic, Nadja Nojic, Sara Simic, Jovana Burton, Natalija Jovicevic, Mirsada Bislimovic

Today’s GRE-W vs SRB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou (2 matches, 20 runs, 2 catches)

Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou has batted decently in the two matches so far. She has mustered 20 runs and she has pouched two catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Tamara Trajkovic (1 match, 10 runs, 0 wickets)

Tamara Trajkovic got a start with the bat but she could not bat long. She made just 10 in the last match. She bowled three economical overs and conceded only 12 runs in three overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou (2 matches, 1 wicket, 10 runs)

Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou has batted only once and she mustered 10 runs. She has bowled nicely and she has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 5.50.

Top Bowler Pick

Sofia Nefeling Georgota (2 matches, 21 runs, 2 wickets)

Sofia Nefeling Georgota has bowled really well in this tournament. She has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.87. She chipped in with 21 runs in the only game she batted.

GRE-W vs SRB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Maria Syrioti (2 matches, 53 runs, 1 wicket)

Maria Syrioti has been superb with both bat and ball. She has amassed 53 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 100.00 and she has not been dismissed yet. She has one wicket at an economy rate of 2.87.

Sladjana Matijevic (1 match, 8 runs, 1 wicket)

Sladjana Matijevic was one of the better players for Serbia Women in their last encounter. The seam-bowling all-rounder got eight runs with the bat and was the only bowler to pick up a wicket with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GRE-W vs SRB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Maria Syrioti 53 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Sladjana Matijevic 8 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Sofia Nefeling Georgota 21 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou 10 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Tamara Trajkovic 10 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match

GRE-W vs SRB-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Maria Syrioti, Sladjana Matijevic, Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou, Magdalena Nikolic and Sofia Nefeling Georgota will be the ones to watch out for.

GRE-W vs SRB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Greece Women vs Serbia Women - Corfu Women’s T20I Series 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou

Batters: Maria Syrioti, Tamara Trajkovic

All-rounders: Aggeliki Savvani, Sladjana Matijevic, Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou, Magdalena Nikolic

Bowlers: Sofia Nefeling Georgota, Maria-afroditi Vervitsioti, Teodora Martic

GRE-W vs SRB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Greece Women vs Serbia Women - Corfu Women’s T20I Series 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou

Batters: Maria Syrioti, Tamara Trajkovic, Maria Polymeri

All-rounders: Sladjana Matijevic, Dafni Sofia Vlachopoulou, Magdalena Nikolic, Vera Bislomovic

Bowlers: Sofia Nefeling Georgota, Maria-afroditi Vervitsioti, Nadja Nojic, Teodora Martic