GRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Eliminator 3

Griffins (GRI) will lock horns with Bjorvika (BJA) in the third Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Griffins won three out of their five ECL T10 Group B Super Three matches and finished third. They lost their last game against the Brigade by seven runs. Bjorvika, on the other hand, finished just behind their opponents in fourth place. They registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over the Indo-Bulgarians in their last outing.

GRI vs BJA Probable Playing 11 Today

GRI XI

Luke Le Tissier (C), Damien Wallen, Jason Martin (WK), Adam Martel, David Hooper, Jordan Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford.

BJA XI

Usman Haider (C & WK), Waheed Anjum, Sufyan Saleem, Ayaz Bhatti, Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Malik Usman Arif, Khurram Shahzad, Farkh Rasool, Zahid Ashraf, Waseem Abbas.

Match Details

GRI vs BJA, European Cricket League (ECL) T10, Eliminator 3

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 102 runs.

Today’s GRI vs BJA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin: Martin has been in decent form in the ECL T10, scoring 126 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 188.06.

Batters

Sufyan Saleem: Saleem is a reliable top-order batter who has scored 103 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180.70. He also has five wickets to his name.

David Hooper: Hooper has scored 93 runs and also picked up three wickets in seven matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Luke Le Tissier: Tissier is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECL T10 with 227 runs in seven matches. He has also scalped four wickets.

Waseem Abbas: Abbas has picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.80. He is surely a must-have pick for today's game.

Bowlers

Farkh Rasool: Rasool will lead Bjorvika's bowling attack on Friday, having taken nine wickets in six matches.

Luke Bichard: Bichard hasn't performed up to his standards so far, but is expected to contribute well on Friday. He has picked up three wickets in seven matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRI vs BJA Dream11 prediction team

Luke Le Tissier (GRI) - 517 points

Waseem Abbas (BJA) - 370 points

Malik Usman Arif (BJA) - 355 points

Sufyan Saleem (BJA) - 349 points

Jordan Martel (GRI) - 318 points

Important Stats for GRI vs BJA Dream11 prediction team

Luke Le Tissier: 227 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 199.12 and ER - 12.50

Waseem Abbas: 10 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.80

Malik Usman Arif: 40 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 222.22 and ER - 8.53

Sufyan Saleem: 103 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 180.70 and ER - 9.27

Jordan Martel: 81 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 165.30 and ER - 7.08

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Sufyan Saleem, Ayaz Bhatti, Luke Le Tissier, Jordan Martel, Malik Usman Arif, Waseem Abbas, Luke Bichard, Farkh Rasool, Khurram Shahzad.

Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Waseem Abbas.

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Qamar Ejaz, Ayaz Bhatti, Luke Le Tissier, Malik Usman Arif, Adam Martel, Waseem Abbas, Dane Mullen, Farkh Rasool, Khurram Shahzad.

Captain: Waseem Abbas. Vice-captain: Luke Le Tissier.

Edited by Samya Majumdar