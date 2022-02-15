GRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 8

The eighth match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 has Griffins (GRI) taking on Bjorvika (BJA) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Griffins gave a good account of themselves on the opening day with Luke Le Tissier impressing with both bat and ball. They will be keen to sustain their momentum with a win over Bjorvika, who had a lukewarm start to their ECL campaign. With one win in two games, Bjorvika will be eager to get a few victories under their belts and will bank on the services of Usman Haider and Usman Arif. With two valuable points on offer, an intriguing game beckons in Cartama.

GRI vs BJA Probable Playing 11 Today

GRI XI

Luke Le Tissier (c), Damien Wallen, Jason Martin (wk), Adam Martel, David Hooper, Jordon Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard and Adam Wakeford

BJA XI

Usman Haider (c&wk), Waheed Anjum, Sufyan Saleem, Ayaz Bhatti, Qamar Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Usman Arif, Khurram Shahzad, Farkh Rasool, Zahid Ashraf and Waseem Abbas

Match Details

GRI vs BJA, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 15th February 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a relatively high-scoring fixture is expected at the Cartama Oval. The pacers might not get much movement early on and will look to take the pace off as the match progresses. The dimensions of the ground will play into the batter's hands, who will look to target the square boundaries. The pitch isn't likely to change much during the game, with 110 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s GRI vs BJA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin: Although Jason Martin couldn't get going on the opening day, he is one of Griffins' best batters. He is known for his knack of scoring quick runs in the middle overs, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game. Although there are other options, Martin batting in the top order should give him the nod.

Batter

Usman Haider: Bjorvika captain Usman Haider didn't score many runs in the first couple of games in the ECL. But like Jason Martin, Haider is an attack-minded batter who will go hard at the bowling in the middle overs. With Haider due for a big knock, he is a good addition to your GRI vs BJA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Luke Le Tissier: Luke Le Tissier was the standout player in Griffins' win on the opening day, starring with both the bat and ball. While his bowling ability does add value to his side's cause, all eyes will be on Le Tissier's batting prowess. With the all-rounder bound to have a say in today's game, he is a must-have in your GRI vs BJA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Usman Arif: Usman Arif was Bjorvika's go-to bowler on Monday, picking up three wickets while conceding less than six runs per over. His performances in both the powerplay and death overs should hold him in high stead. With the conditions also expected to suit his bowling, Arif should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GRI vs BJA Dream11 prediction team

Luke Le Tissier (GRI)

Adam Martel (GRI)

Usman Arif (BJA)

Important stats for GRI vs BJA Dream11 prediction team

Luke Bichard - 2/16 in previous ECL T10 match vs Brigade

Luke Le Tissier - 50(23) and 4/14 in previous ECL T10 match vs Brigade

Usman Arif - 3 wickets in 2 ECL T10 2022 matches, Average: 8.66

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Martin, U Haider, D Hooper, S Saleem, Q Ejaz, L Le Tissier, M Usman Arif, A Martel, L Bichard, A Wakeford and F Rasool

Captain: L Le Tissier. Vice-captain: S Saleem.

GRI vs BJA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Martin, U Haider, D Hooper, S Saleem, M Afzaal, L Le Tissier, M Usman Arif, J Martel, L Bichard, A Wakeford and F Rasool

Captain: L Le Tissier. Vice-captain: U Haider.

Edited by Samya Majumdar