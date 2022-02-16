GRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL 2022, Group B Match 12

Griffins will take on Indo-Bulgarian in the 12th Group B match of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday.
Griffins have had a good start to their ECL 2022 campaign, winning two of their three games. Indo-Bulgarian, meanwhile, have two losses and a win to their name. An interesting game beckons on Wednesday.
GRI vs INB Probable Playing 11 today
Griffins: Luke Le Tissier (c), Damian Wallen, Jason Martin (wk), Adam Martel, David Hooper, Jordon Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford
Indo-Bulgarian: Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Rohit Dhiman, Shafquat Khan (wk), Gagandeep Singh, Eashan Patel, Deepak Duhan, Rohit Singh, Sid Kulkarni
Match Details
GRI vs INB, Group B, Match 12, ECL 2022
Date & Time: February 16th 2022, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's fixture.
Today’s GRI vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jason Martin has fared well behind the stumps and can score some handy runs as well.
Batter
David Hooper, who can chip in nicely with the bat, is capable of hitting boundaries regularly.
All-rounders
Luke Le Tissier has made a huge impact all-round in ECL 2022. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken four wickets and scored 136 runs.
Prakash Mishra has amassed 88 runs in addition to taking two wickets.
Bowler
Hristo Lakov has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 60 runs and taken two wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in GRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team
Luke Le Tissier (GRI): 361 points
Prakash Mishra (INB): 204 points
Hristo Lakov (INB): 173 points
Jordon Martel (GRI): 150 points
Adam Wakeford (GRI): 135 points
Important stats for GRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team
Luke Le Tissier: 136 runs & 4 wickets
Adam Wakeford: 4 wickets
Prakash Mishra: 88 runs & 2 wickets
Hristo Lakov: 60 runs & 2 wickets
GRI vs INB Dream 11 Prediction (ECL 2022)
Fantasy #1: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Gagandeep Singh, Chris Webster, Luke Le Tissier, Jordon Martel, Prakash Mishra, Adam Martel, Hristo Lakov, Jamie Batten, Adam Wakeford
Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Gagandeep Singh, Chris Webster, Luke Le Tissier, Jordon Martel, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Luke Bichard, Hristo Lakov, Adam Wakeford
Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Hristo Lakov