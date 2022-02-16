GRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL 2022, Group B Match 12

Griffins will take on Indo-Bulgarian in the 12th Group B match of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday.

Griffins have had a good start to their ECL 2022 campaign, winning two of their three games. Indo-Bulgarian, meanwhile, have two losses and a win to their name. An interesting game beckons on Wednesday.

GRI vs INB Probable Playing 11 today

Griffins: Luke Le Tissier (c), Damian Wallen, Jason Martin (wk), Adam Martel, David Hooper, Jordon Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford

Indo-Bulgarian: Hristo Lakov, Prakash Mishra (c), Chris Webster, Jamie Batten, Rohit Dhiman, Shafquat Khan (wk), Gagandeep Singh, Eashan Patel, Deepak Duhan, Rohit Singh, Sid Kulkarni

Match Details

GRI vs INB, Group B, Match 12, ECL 2022

Date & Time: February 16th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's fixture.

Today’s GRI vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Martin has fared well behind the stumps and can score some handy runs as well.

Batter

David Hooper, who can chip in nicely with the bat, is capable of hitting boundaries regularly.

All-rounders

Luke Le Tissier has made a huge impact all-round in ECL 2022. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken four wickets and scored 136 runs.

Prakash Mishra has amassed 88 runs in addition to taking two wickets.

Bowler

Hristo Lakov has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 60 runs and taken two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in GRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team

Luke Le Tissier (GRI): 361 points

Prakash Mishra (INB): 204 points

Hristo Lakov (INB): 173 points

Jordon Martel (GRI): 150 points

Adam Wakeford (GRI): 135 points

Important stats for GRI vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team

Luke Le Tissier: 136 runs & 4 wickets

Adam Wakeford: 4 wickets

Prakash Mishra: 88 runs & 2 wickets

Hristo Lakov: 60 runs & 2 wickets

GRI vs INB Dream 11 Prediction (ECL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Griffins vs Indo-Bulgarian - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy #1: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Gagandeep Singh, Chris Webster, Luke Le Tissier, Jordon Martel, Prakash Mishra, Adam Martel, Hristo Lakov, Jamie Batten, Adam Wakeford

Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Prakash Mishra.

Dream11 Team for Griffins vs Indo-Bulgarian - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Martin, David Hooper, Gagandeep Singh, Chris Webster, Luke Le Tissier, Jordon Martel, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Luke Bichard, Hristo Lakov, Adam Wakeford

Captain: Luke Le Tissier. Vice-captain: Hristo Lakov

Edited by Samya Majumdar