GRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 14

Griffins (GRI) will take on Royal Tigers (ROT) in the 14th match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Griffins begun their campaign with back-to-back wins. However, they’ve been pegged back since then, suffering an eight-wicket loss to Bjorvika in their most recent outing. They are now second in the table with four points to their name.

Meanwhile, Royal Tigers have also had a similar campaign. They also began their campaign with consecutive wins, but lost their previous match against Brigade by eight runs. They are just behind Griffins in the points table.

GRI vs ROT Probable Playing XIs

GRI

Luke Le Tissier (c), Damian Wallen, Jason Martin (wk), Adam Martel, David Hooper, Jordon Martel, Glenn Le Tissier, Daniel Le Messurier, Dane Mullen, Luke Bichard, Adam Wakeford.

ROT

Abhishek Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Khaibar Deldar, Vigneshwaran Jayaraman, Abhitesh Prashar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Akramullah Malikzada, Venkata Narashiman, Marc Ahuja.

Match Details

Match: GRI vs ROT, European Cricket League 2022, Match 14.

Date and Time: 16 February, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. A total of 120 could prove to be a par score at this venue, and the team winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s GRI vs ROT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Le Tissier is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He could look for an important contribution to his side’s cause in this game.

Batters

H Mandhyan was impressive for the Royal Tigers in the previous edition of the competition. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 146.55, and has scalped three wickets so far this season.

All-rounders

Z Khan is an excellent player who fetches plenty of fantasy points. He has scored 101 runs, and has also scalped three wickets. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for this game.

Meanwhile, L Le Tissier has been impressive with his all-round performances. He has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of 200, and has also picked up four wickets.

Bowlers

A Kheterpal has been an excellent bowler, having picked up three wickets this tournament. He has also done a great job with the bat, scoring 72 runs.

Five best players to pick in GRI vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan (ROT) – 402 points.

L Le Tissier (GRI) – 365 points.

A Kheterpal (ROT) – 271 points.

H Mandhyan (ROT) – 154 points.

J Martel (GRI) – 154 points.

Key stats for GRI vs ROT Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan: 101 runs and 3 wickets.

L Le Tissier: 136 runs and 4 wickets.

A Kheterpal: 72 runs and 3 wickets.

H Mandhyan: 40 runs and 3 wickets.

GRI vs ROT Dream11 Prediction

GRI vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Le Tissier, H Mandhyan, D Hooper, S Zahir, Z Khan, L Le Tissier, J Martel, A Martel, A Kheterpal, A Wakeford, L Bichard.

Captain: L Le Tissier. Vice-Captain: Z Khan.

GRI vs ROT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Le Tissier, A Ahuja, H Mandhyan, D Hooper, S Zahir, Z Khan, L Le Tissier, J Martel, A Kheterpal, A Wakeford, L Bichard.

Captain: A Kheterpal. Vice-Captain: H Mandhyan.

